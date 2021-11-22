The week of Black Friday continues with more offers of all kinds. On this occasion at VidaExtra we want to offer you a wide selection of discounts in televisions, accessories and other products so that you can use them on your PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, in order to enjoy better games.

Televisions

Samsung QE65LS03A for 1,189 euros. There are 510 euros of discount for this television that has the complete pack: 4K resolution, 65 “, Smart TV functions, 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 port ideal for playing. In addition, it includes a 100 euros reimbursement.

Sony XR-65X90J for 1,099 euros. We are talking about Sony and a perfect TV to squeeze your PS5 now and in the future. It has 65 ", launched in 2021, Dolby Atmos and Vision technologies, HDMI 2.1, 4K resolution and good 100Hz for full fluency. Low from 1,699 euros.



Sony XR-65X90J

Philips 55OLED705 for 899.99 euros. About 250 euros discount for this Philips TV, which has Ambilight emitting an enveloping light. In its 55 “you will find 4K, Dolby systems, both Atmos and Vision, compatibility with HDR10 +, as well as Android TV as an operating system.

Samsung QE65Q75A for 899 euros. Excellent for playing games both in video games and movies. It has a discount of 550 euros, they are 65 ", it has HDR10 +, 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 input, VRR and AMD FreeSync, which optimizes performance in variable frame rates.

163 cm (65 “) QLED TV Samsung QE65Q75A with QLED 4K Processor with Artificial Intelligence, Smart TV

LG NanoCell 65NANO85 for 799 euros. Good stumble of 430 euros to bring you full compatibility with all HDR formats, Google assistant, Alexa and Air Play 2, in addition to having 4K, an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 and 65 “.

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E for 599 euros. This Xiaomi model that has 55 "drops is 200 euros. You have everything you need to fully enjoy your consoles: 4K, Android TV 10, Chromecast, HDMI 2.1, HDR10 + and compatibility with Dolby Vision.

Panasonic TX-40JX800 for 499 euros. Good 40 "for your living room, at a price that drops to 200 euros. Special 3D function, 120Hz, the two usual Dolby functions, compatibility with Alexa, 4K and HDR improving the colors on the screen.

Controllers for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller for 139.99 euros. For 30 euros less than what it usually costs you can take this Xbox controller with interchangeable modules, in case you want to change the place of its components, and that incorporates analog sticks that achieve improved precision and a few rear buttons that can be reassigned .

Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller: gamepad, the versatile professional wired controller – compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and PC

DualSense Midnight Black for 64.99 euros. It is more than possible that you need another DualSense to play with friends or your partner, so the dark model drops a hair and can be attached to your PS5 console with the functions of haptic vibration and adaptive triggers.



Razer Wolverine V2

Razer Wolverine V2 for 74.99 euros. Razer leaves us with this Xbox controller that has dropped in price from 118 euros and that is designed to offer a natural grip, greater precision and more effective and faster responses. It is also accompanied by front buttons with additional remapping and advanced customization.

Razer Wolverine V2 (Mercury) for 97.25 euros. It is the same command as the previous one, in which case it stands out for its white design, in case it convinces you more, with a discount of about 23 euros.

Headphones for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Razer Kraken X for 29.98 euros. About 20 euros discount on these great Razer headphones that are the lightest at 250g and that have 7.1 surround sound, 40 mm drivers to listen to everything perfectly, a flexible and foldable microphone, in addition to being very comfortable for your materials.

Razer Kraken X – Gaming Headset, Lightweight Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch, Padded Headband, 7.1 Surround Sound, Black

Corsair HS35 for 30.99 euros. The following have received the same discount and in this case we have headphones with 50 mm transducers, a unidirectional microphone and most comfortable thanks to the fact that they are composed of memory foam and adjustable ear pads.

Speedlink Celsor for 26.50 euros. These other headphones are half the price and you can use them for hours thanks to its headband and padded ear cups while providing good sound quality with its 50mm drivers to get you right into the game.



Steelseries Arctis 3

Steelseries Arctis 3 for 44.99 euros. A discount of 25 euros is what these headphones have received that guarantee their use for hours due to their design that comfortably distributes weight everywhere and eliminates pressure points. It also has a retractable bidirectional microphone while offering great sound quality so as not to miss any detail.

Corsair HS60 PRO for 47.98 euros. Almost 20 euros discount on these 7.1 surround sound headphones with 50 mm neodymium drivers that allow us to listen to everything around us during long sessions by providing good comfort with their memory foam pads.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime for 83.99 euros. Its 40mm drivers are configured to deliver as sharp as possible with enormous sonic fidelity. They are made of aluminum and steel to make them durable and comfortable due to their leatherette pads, while their microphone is bidirectional with noise cancellation. All this for 36 euros less than its usual price.

Accessories for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Thrustmaster T300RS GT for 277.99 euros. Next year the Gran Turismo races begin and here is the officially licensed wheel. It drops almost 100 euros compared to its usual price and is also compatible with PS4 and PC. It also comes with a set of pedals and is compatible with the Thrustmaster TH8A shifter.

Thrustmaster T300RS GT, Steering Wheel and 3 Pedals, PS4 and PC, REALSIMULATOR Force Feedback, Brushless Motor, Dual Belt System, Magnetic Technology, Interchangeable Steering Wheel, works with PS5 games

Thrustmaster TMX steering wheel for 144.99 euros. A device that is 50 euros cheaper and that will not hurt you to get the most out of your favorite Xbox Series X / S driving games, especially Forza Horizon 5 now that it has just gone on sale, with a design ergonomic and a steering wheel with its pedals adapted to all styles.

Vertical cooling stand for Xbox Series S, headsets and controllers for 45.11 euros. A most useful support that has dropped in price a few euros and in which you can place your Xbox Series S under a cooling system with two high-speed fans at the same time that you leave a couple of controllers loading or leave it hanging on it the headphones.



Xbox Series S Support

Controller Charger for PS5 for 10.90 euros. About five euros discount on this charger in which you can place two DualSense at the same time to recharge their batteries. It also includes two micro USB ports and a PS5 compatible charging cable.

HDMI 2.1 cable for 16.17 euros. If you want to get the most out of the graphics capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series, you need this cable. Together with a compatible TV, it allows you to view content up to 8K and 60Hz or 4K and 120Hz.

PlayStation Plus 12 months for 39.99 euros. You know, Sony's subscription service that assures you free games every month, full online features and even guaranteed discounts on the PlayStation Store. It drops 33% in its price.

More offers

