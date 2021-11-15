Driving assistants have become the maxim of all manufacturers, implementing as standard those that the European Union commands and leaving a multitude of options for customers. Now, German experts advocate a review of the operation of these systems annually, after detecting failures, which in the future will be mandatory in ITVs.

Driving assistants are already a norm among manufacturers, many of them already mandatory in all new models and others that will follow in the coming months, according to the mandate of the European Union, given its proven effectiveness in preventing traffic accidents. They are even already being tested in the Euro NCAP tests.

However, the recent study carried out by the TÜV -one of the most important quality certifiers in Europe in Germany, and one of the references for manufacturers and suppliers, including also the European Union- has highlighted the special attention to the perfect maintenance and operation of these systems. Driving aids make use of the information provided by cameras and powerful sensors placed on the outer perimeter, so that it is understood that operation must be safe throughout the life of the vehicles.

Driving assistants (ADAS) require permanent perfect operation

The review of driving assistants is essential to ensure road safety

In this sense, it should be remembered that, from July 2022, the fatigue detector and the data recording black box will be mandatory in all new models. The report makes special reference to three: Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Braking Assist in the current generation of cars. But much more especially in the latest batch of new models equipped with over-the-air upgrades, which can be subject to attack and disconnect assistance systems.

Joachim Bühler, Managing Director of the TÜV Association, has pointed out regarding the presentation of the report that “These days, modern cars receive regular updates that can influence critical factors for safety, such as driving behavior”, requesting the federal government a review of the protocols of the technical inspection of vehicles to check the calibration of the systems. Not annually, but every few years, since it is taken into account that vehicles are damaged -parking crashes-, improper installation or faulty updates.

This demand, which will be imposed throughout Europe in the not too distant future, responds to the conclusions referred to in the TÜV 2022 report, in which it has been shown that one in five vehicles fails. Of those analyzed, only 0.04% were classified as unsafe for traffic, but it is the only way to guarantee road safety, and that no non-compliant vehicle is used on the road.