Tutorial: how to share Xbox Game Pass with your family group on the same console Xbox One, Series X | S and PC

Tutorial. We tell you how to share Xbox Game Pass with all members of the family group on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best video game subscriptions today: it offers a complete catalog of titles of all kinds of genres to enjoy from the console Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Pc and even Android through xCloud with total comfort. However, when subscribing to a family group, is it possible to share the subscription with all members? We answer you in this note.

Share Xbox Game Pass in a family group

To share your subscription Xbox Game Pass among all family members who use the same console Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S or PcYou will have to create a family group between the corresponding accounts (each with its own email and with a user created in the console).

Sign in to the app with an organizer’s Microsoft account and select Continue. Select the green Accounts icon at the top right of the Family screen and then select “Add organizer” (to add an organizer, that is, a person who manages group members) or “Add a minor> Add existing account ”(to add another member). Enter the email address of the member you want to add, then select Send invitation> Done. To join the family group, the invitee must open the invitation sent to their email, select Join Now, and then follow the on-screen instructions: Make sure the invitee verifies that they are signed in to the correct account when they start following the prompts. instructions. After the user confirms that they have joined the family group, scroll down the application’s Family screen to update the list of users. It will appear in Organizers.

Once you have made sure that all family members with an account Xbox are in the family group of the console or Pc, it only remains to take a fundamental step to share Xbox Game Pass: set the user who owns the subscription as the main account.

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Select Profile & System> Settings> General> Personalization, then select My Home Xbox. Do one of the following to change the state of your Xbox: To make this console your Xbox for home, select Set this console as my Xbox for home. To remove this console as your home Xbox, select Make this console my home Xbox and then Delete it as my home Xbox.

Ready. With the Xbox set as “main” in the owner user of Xbox Game Pass and all members in the family group, you can share both the subscription and other purchases: video games, Xbox Live Gold and DLCs.

