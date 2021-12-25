We explain how to make WhatsApp stop automatically saving photos and videos that are sent to you and thus avoid running out of memory. In this note!

During the holidays, it is very likely that you will receive in WhatsApp Too many photos and videos congratulating you and wishing you a good start to the year, which is one of the main reasons why you run out of space in your cell phone memory. One of the characteristics of WhatsApp is that it automatically downloads all the photos and videos they send you, unless you configure it.

That is why in Geek Culture we want to take care of the memory of your cell phone and we bring you a tutorial so that WhatsApp stop automatically downloading all the photos and videos that come to you.

If you want them not to be shown by default, on some computers in CONFIGURATION – CHATS you will have the option to check or uncheck “Visibility of multimedia files” so that they are not saved. But perhaps the best thing is to select in which cases you want it, how to differentiate groups of chats with loved ones.

WhatsApp has quite a few cool new features like this, but if you want to prevent your aunt from Marta or the group that does not stop throwing memes is one of the main causes of filling the memory of your cell phone, you have to follow these steps. First, you have to go to the contact, you already have Android or iOS, enter the chat and press your name.

This will take you to the typical screen where you can see the contact details as well as all the content that has been sent. You are going to select the option that says “Visibility of multimedia files” and you will see a screen that says “Show the new multimedia files you download from this chat in your phone gallery? “.

The option that will be selected is the default, which is yes. But you can select between yes or no. If you select no, the images or videos that come to you will be visible in the chat, but they will not appear in your gallery. If you select yes, what you always had will be kept, which is that everything that comes to you will be in your gallery.

The default option will change to NO instead of YES when all your chats are set to no. As you have to select a person’s chat to be able to access this function, you will be able to leave some chats with automatic download activated and others with download deactivated. In the computer applications You do not need to configure this feature as images are never downloaded automatically.

