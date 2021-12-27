Tutorial: How to log out of Facebook open on any device remotely?

Facebook allows you to log out remotely on any device that has your session open. We explain how In this note!

One of the main problems of forgetful people is leaving the session of various social networks open, such as Facebook, on devices that are not ours. But it is not necessary to suffer for a possible publication in Facebook that is not yours. The social network allows you to log out of any device remotely.

This is a function of Facebook It has been around for several years, but not many know about it. Its incorporation into the application was because, once Facebook It allowed you to put information as means of payment, if you forgot the session on a computer or device that was not yours, anyone could impersonate you. And, in the worst case, use all this personal information.

There are two ways to log out remotely. The first is from a computer. To be able to do it, you just have to open Facebook in the web browser, select the down arrow next to the notification bell, select Settings and privacy and choose Setting.

Once on this screen, search and select Security and login. Once you select that, all the devices on which you have your session open will appear. Facebook, as well as the location and the last time you connected on that device. You select the three points next to the session you want to close and that’s it! You will be able to choose between Log out or Not you? In case you choose the latter, Facebook It will guide you through the steps that follow.

The second way to log out is from the mobile application. For this, you are going to open the application, select the icon of Menu (bottom right if you have iPhone and top right if you have Android). Once there, you select the Gear and you choose Password and Security.

On this screen you will see directly all the devices on which your session is open and, in the same way as on the computer, if you choose the three dots you can log out of that device. In case you do not recognize a device, you can select Protect Account for what Facebook guide you through the steps that follow. And now you know how to prevent someone from using your account in case you forget to log out somewhere.

