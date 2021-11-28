WhatsApp incorporates the function of creating customizable stickers and from Geek Culture we leave you a tutorial with all the steps to follow.

After asking for it for a long time, the customizable stickers appear within WhatsApp. No, we are not talking about external applications, but about the same messaging that will add a function to create your own stickers.

At the moment, this option is available only to users of WhatsApp web in the beta version. However, some non-beta users may have this new section, so it will not be mandatory to have it. Anyway, below we bring you a simple tutorial so you can create your own stickers.

The first thing is to enter WhatsApp web

In the initial screen of the application, we will have to touch the upper right part of our mobile and choose the option “paired devices”Or“ WhatsApp web ”.

Once this is done we will have to choose the green button to “link a device”. Then we open WhatsApp web, it can be from here, we return to the cell phone and once we link the devices we only scan the Qr of the Pc with the Smartphone.

Start creating your stickers

The next thing is to enter a chat, and in the section where the emoji are, we can select the stickers. Once on the stickers screen we will see that next to the ones we already have, an option to “create” will appear. After that we will have to search among our files for the photo that we want to edit.

In the editing screen we can add some classic details that WhatsApp offers, such as other images, text, a pencil to draw, and even another sticker.

How to have the stickers that you created on your mobile?

Once we have our finished artwork, it will be ready to ship. At this point we can send it to one of the classic groups where we are alone so that no one else sees them, or pass it on to a contact.

We will return to the mobile version of WhatsApp and go to the chat where we send the stickers. There we will only have to select them and mark them as favorites. Finally we have our own stickers in the application.

As if that were not enough, WhatsApp allows us to enter and exit the beta version as many times as we want. This version allows us to use WhatsApp Web, desktop or portal without the need for the Smartphone to be connected. However, WhatsApp warns us about the limitations of the beta, not allowing us to send messages from the web to users who do not have this version, as well as a possible drop in performance and quality.

The process may be a bit slower and more tedious than we would like, but the truth is that at least it is progress. It is even more important if we take into account that the app is introducing very important updates

