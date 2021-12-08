Tutorial: How to configure PS5 3D audio on your TV speakers

Since before PS5 was officially revealed, Sony made it clear that the console would feature optimized technology from 3D audio to increase the feeling of immersion For which he opted for his new machine and which is verifiable in fields such as haptics and adaptive DualSense.

That technology is Tempest 3D AudioTech and one of the best ways to experience it is through the official Pulse 3D headset from Playstation 5.

But the fact of not having that headset or a sound bar or a home theater does not have to deprive users of having access to the Sony optimized 3D audio and that is why, thanks to the most recent versions of the PS5 system software, it is possible to make configurations so that they tv speakers adapt to this technology.

To configure the 3D audio from PS5 on TV speakers you should:

1. Make sure you have the version more recent of the system software from the console.

2. Go to menu Setting from the console, then to the section Sound, then to Audio output and in there locate in TV.

3. Enable option ‘Enable 3D audio for TV speakers’.

Four. Choose option ‘Measure room acoustics for 3D audio’. This measurement will be done with the microphone of the wireless controller, so make sure you have it on hand and place yourself in the spot where you usually play.

5. Enable option ‘Apply measurement results to 3D audio’.

In this way, the console will be able to adjust the technology of 3D audio at speakers of your TV.

Always remember to do the acoustic measurement every time you change the location of the TV with respect to the spot in which you usually play, or when your environment changes – for example, when you move.