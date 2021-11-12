Tutorial: How to activate dark mode in Google Maps for iPhone?

Finally, the dark mode for Google Maps on iOS arrived and in Geek Culture we tell you how to configure it in this note!

In august of this year Google announced that users of ios would have the possibility to use the dark mode on Google maps. This map application is one of the most used in the world and undoubtedly helps those who have an orientation problem or simply want to find the best route to go to work. Until now the dark mode was only available for Android users and it finally arrived in such a quiet way for iOS, that few people noticed that it was already available since the beginning of September.

Now, to be able to activate or configure the night mode in Google Maps on an iOS device you have to enter the application of Google maps, look for your profile photo, which is located in the upper right part of the screen; and press on it. Then a menu will open and we will have to look for the option Setting.

When entering the “configuration”, we will have different “titles”: Means of Transportation, Explore Places, Use Maps and others. This last, Use Maps, is the one that we will have to locate, and just below it says Dark mode. Once we enter there we will have three options: Enabled disabled or same as device configuration (which makes the dark mode automatically activate or not depending on your operating system).

Now yes, both iOS and Android users can now configure the Night Mode in Google Maps, either so that it is always on or that it is activated at nightfall. Using the dark mode many times helps us reduce visual fatigue, it also allows us to give our Apps a unique style.

