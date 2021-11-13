Tuscan soup recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Tuscan soup is a dish that is made with bacon, sausages, and other common ingredients in any soup. It tastes delicious.

Have you ever tried Tuscan soup? This typical recipe of Italian cuisine is an irresistible dish that is worth trying.

The original name of it is Tuscan zuppa, which in Italian means “bread soup”. Although it has vegetables and some of the classic ingredients that are used to make these dishes, Tuscan soup also includes kale, bacon, and sausage.

Without a doubt, the combination of these ingredients achieves an exquisite dish. If you want to learn how to prepare it easily and quickly, read the article that we leave you below.

Tuscan soup

Unlike other foods of this type, Tuscan soup is a dish that fills. For this reason, it is ideal to serve as a main if you are looking to cook in a short time and that diners are satisfied. Although there are several versions of how to prepare it, the one that we will discuss below is a classic and delicious one.

Ingredients

With these quantities it will be enough for 5 0 6 diners. The approximate time of this recipe is 1 hour and 20 minutes maximum.

2 cups of water.

1 medium onion.

2 medium potatoes.

6 slices of bacon.

2 cups of washed kale

1/3 cup heavy cream.

1/2 kilo of Italian sausage.

2 cloves of garlic, or 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of garlic powder.

2 liters of chicken broth (it can be homemade or in powder diluted in 2 liters of water).

The addition of bacon means a significant caloric increase, so this soup is capable of generating satiety.

Step by Step

First, cook the sausages in a saucepan with water for 25 minutes or until cooked. Then remove from heat, cut lengthwise and into equal-sized slices. Reserve until it is time to use. Next, chop the onion as small as you can and place in a pan along with a drizzle of olive. Cook over medium heat and when they are golden brown, add the bacon as well. Cook for 5 more minutes and then remove the bacon from the heat. Reserve it until it is time to use it. Then, chop the garlic cloves, add them together with the onion and cook again for a few more minutes. If you opt for garlic powder, pre-hydrate it with 2 teaspoons of water. Meanwhile, peel the potatoes and cut them into equally sized slices. Next, add the homemade chicken broth or powder and the 2 liters of water and the cut potatoes to the saucepan. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes. Then chop the bacon and kale into strips. Also place them in the saucepan. Add the chopped sausages and cream. Mix well and cook for 4 more minutes.

With these steps, the Tuscan soup will be ready. It only remains that you serve it to be able to enjoy the exquisite flavor it has.

What aspects to consider about this recipe?

While this recipe is easy to make and delicious, its consumption in excess is not advisable. To be clear, there are certain aspects that should be taken into account in some population groups.

Thus, people who suffer from high blood pressure or high cholesterol, as well as those who need to avoid certain foods or want to take care of their diet, are the ones who have to be cautious. Of course this means cutting back on all preparations made with bacon, sausage, or cream.

Regarding the points to consider, in the first place it can be mentioned that this soup has a high caloric intake, since the meat derivatives and the cream that it uses have a high content of saturated fats.

In addition, is evidenced that these cause negative effects in the body, since they predispose to the development of metabolic diseases. Among them we can mention obesity, cardiovascular diseases and the increased risk of contracting various types of cancers.

In fact, another relevant aspect is that, in addition to the fats with which sausages and sausages are made, these products are high in sodium and cholesterol. In relation to this topic, is demonstrated that they play a key role in the etiology of chronic degenerative diseases.

For this reason, international entities, such as the World Health Organization, they advise reduce the intake of fatty and processed foods less than 10% of the daily contribution.

Tuscan soup is delicious, but its additions in sausages require caution. It is not a dish to consume frequently.

Possible variations of the Tuscan soup recipe

Of course, like any dish, there are alternatives to make a healthy version or with a lower caloric value. Thus, the bacon can be replaced by other products. Some examples could be the fakon (vegetarian bacon) made from soy, coconut or eggplant.

Fortunately, these variants have a taste and texture similar to real bacon. But the most important thing is that they do not contain cholesterol or saturated fat.

Another option that is also useful for reducing calories is to use reduced-fat whipping cream. Or combine it with Greek yogurt. In this way, a similar consistency will be provided to this ingredient and no fat will be added.

On the other hand, some recipes use extra ingredients, such as spinach, beans, evaporated milk, butter, sugar, bread, or Parmesan cheese. With the addition of these, different recipes, more or less healthy, could be elaborated.

Cook this exquisite Tuscan soup

Tuscan soup has a unique flavor, thanks to the combination of its ingredients. Stand out from any soup. Without a doubt, you will not regret trying it.

Do not forget that if you like, you can make the variations you want of this food and adapt them to your personal style. It’s a matter of trying and trying.

