Turnaround: Ford and GM enter the chip business

Ford and General Motors plan to develop their own chips to cope with global shortages that affects the automotive industry; here your business plans.

After a year of chip shortages, two of the largest auto companies, Ford and General Motors, seek to enter the semiconductor business, to stop the effects on the global production of their factories.

Semiconductor shortage reduced production of millions of vehicles throughout the automotive industry in 2021. Therefore, some companies are taking steps to better manage their chips, which are an irreplaceable piece in the production chain.

Ford wants to develop its own chips to improve its vehicles

Ford is an example of companies that are realigning their business models to deal with disruptions related to the pandemic. Thus, this Thursday, November 18, Ford announced an agreement with chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. to develop semiconductors.

Part of the agreement with GlobalFoundries aims to improve short-term chip supply for Ford, which has been hit especially hard by supply shortages relative to many other automakers. The joint development work aims to produce high-end chips that would enter vehicles several years later, Gray said.

But, Ford wants to go one step further and develop its own chips in-house. Thus, it could even improve some vehicle features, such as automated driving capabilities or battery systems for electric vehicles, and of course avoid future shortages.

In that case, Ford will compete not only against chip companies like Intel and NvidiaBut also against tech companies like Amazon and Apple, which are increasingly developing chips internally.

GM seeks partners to develop chips

General Motors it also announced its intention to link up with chipmakers. GM plans to join brands like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Qualcomm and NXP Semiconductors NV.

GM notes that the vehicles it produces are becoming increasingly technologically advanced. And due to the shortage of chips he wants to reduce the number of microprocessors by 95%.

Automakers are moving toward more sophisticated chips as they pursue advances like electric cars and semi-autonomous driving. Thus, GM plans to develop chips with partners that can be produced in higher volumes and offer better quality and predictability.

A) Yes, Ford, GM, and other major automakers are looking to partner with chip companies to develop semiconductors and build factories that will give them an edge in the face of future supply shortages.