We suspected that this Black Friday 2021 was going to bring an avalanche of offers and price reductions but we never imagined that these prices would be so suggestive: the Xaomi Mi TV Box S on GoBoo for 45.99 euros. Its official price, after a consequent reduction, is 69.99 euros.

And if you prefer to get hold of this small device capable of converting any television into a smartTV from another website, in the official Xiaomi store we find it at 49.99 euros and double My Points for the purchase, the virtual currency thought to disappear in China But in Spain it will continue to save us a good pinch, as we have confirmed from Xiaomi Spain itself.





If you are wondering what the Xiaomi Mi Box S is, you should know that this device is capable of playing all kinds of multimedia content without “overloading” your TV, as it has its own processor (a Amlogic S905X-H Quad Core), in addition to incorporating a good handful of connections such as an entrance HDMI 2.0, a USB 2.0 and 3.5mm jack input.

The Mi Box S operates under the Android 8.1 operating system, so it is fully compatible with the thousands of applications on Google Play, supports voice search and has Chromecast integrated.

Its remote control is also compatible with Google Cast and allows you to control the channels and TV programs in addition to the installed apps. And do not be afraid of lovers of the highest quality on HBOMax, Netflix or Disney +: The Mi TV Box S supports 4K HDR resolution.

