When the arrival of a new season approaches, it is inevitable not to take inspiration from nature and the colors that surround us, that is why autumn is one of the seasons that fascinate us the most by the fact of looking towards the environment and retaking that chromatic range to wear it in our looks, as we will do these days when taking advantage of the discounts of the World Shopping Day of El Corte Inglés in brown pants that by themselves put together a look.

Chino pants and other more formal models is what you will find in this list where the brown tone works as the perfect architect to create perfect outfits for the office or for a weekend.

Regular fit trousers by Emidio Tucci





A perfect shade to combine with the formal shirts that hang in your closet. This is how these Emidio Tucci regular cut pants are with five pockets that you can take to work with your favorite leather shoes and wear on the weekend with boots and a denim jacket.

You find it reduced from 59.95 to 41.97 euros.

Emidio Tucci regular men’s brown five pocket trousers

DUSTIN regular fit chino trousers





In a darker shade that lends itself to the balance of formality and dynamism in our seasonal outfits, these brown chinos from DUSTIN they are perfect to combine your monkstrap more lustrous and your favorite white sneakers, since they become a unique wild card for any style.

You find them reduced from 35.93 to 25.17 euros.

DUSTIN Regular Men’s Chino

Lloyd’s Regular Cut Chino





In contrast, this lighter color offers us more informal, but perfect combinations for any occasion, and is that a plaid shirt, a denim jacket or even a wool coat are pieces that help to highlight its dynamism.

You find it reduced from 59.95 to 41.97 euros.

Lloyd’s camel regular men’s chino

Dark brown corduroy pants by Pertegaz





Because in autumn everything turns in terms of the textures of the garments, we have this corduroy pants from Pertegaz that will elevate your looks to another levelThe sample is that you can combine it with knitted sweaters and wool cardigans for a super classic look.

You find it reduced from 79.95 to 55.97 euros.

Men’s Brown Regular Corduroy Trousers by Pertegaz

Chinos in regular fit by Exigency





Considered an essential piece of any wardrobe, chinos will never go out of style, and it is that they lend themselves to the reconceptualization of any style without applying the minimum effort, as we see in this Exigency model where you only need a sweater and boots of the same color to succeed.

You find it reduced from 69.95 to 48.97 euros.

Exigency camel regular men’s chino

