TuLotero: buy Christmas lottery safely on Android

The Christmas lottery is one of the most anticipated moments by many people in Spain. Winning the jackpot is something that can change the lives of many, so it is not uncommon for us to regularly play the lottery. On many occasions we want to have a certain lottery number or buy in a specific administration. The TuLotero app makes this much simpler now.

TuLotero is the app par excellence in Spain to buy Christmas lottery. Thanks to it, we will be able to buy shares or tickets in a simple way directly on our Android phone. So if you were looking for a number or wanted to participate with friends, this app makes it possible. In addition, the app leaves us with a special promotion for AndroidAyuda readers.

Why choose TuLotero to buy Christmas lottery?

TuLotero is the best application that we find in this field for Android devices. It is the indisputable choice if you want to buy a Christmas lottery, either just for you or with your friends and family. One aspect that makes it clear why it is the best app in this field is its rating in the Play Store, where it has a rating of 4.8 stars, thus being an app that Android users have valued positively and being the best valued in its field. In fact, it is in the Top 5 entertainment apps in Spain, as they already have on their website.

In addition, this app has experience giving great prizes. Both in 2018, 2019 and in 2020 the Gordo was delivered in TuLotero. This is something that undoubtedly shows that it is a good option to consider, because it has distributed many prices in these years. In fact, so far the application has already delivered more than 250 million euros in prizes in the Christmas lottery. So that’s one reason to use it, since you have a good chance of ending up winning a prize in it.

Find your number

Another aspect to highlight is that we can find that number we were looking for, which has a special meaning for us and we want to play in this draw. Many people are looking for specific numbers for the Christmas lottery. From your date of birth, or the date of birth of your children, the date of your wedding, or a specific combination of numbers, which may have a special meaning for that person. In the app it will be easier to find this number.

TuLotero has more than 86,000 different numbers available to choose from, so sure that the number we were looking for, but could not find in our area is available in the app. In addition, we can buy those numbers from more than 560 different administrations spread throughout the Spanish geography. So we can also buy a tenth of an administration that interests us, no matter how far it is from us.

The application has a very easy to use interface, so that it will be simple for you to find that number you were looking for or find an administration where you want to buy a tenth or share. This is another aspect that has clearly helped the popularity of TuLotero in Spain and that contributes to its good ratings among Android users.

Buy lottery comfortably and safely

The great comfort offered when buying tickets is another aspect to highlight in TuLotero. You will be able to buy your tickets through the app, digitally, but receive them at home or pick them up at an administration, for example, if you have chosen this option. All this without any commission and in a really comfortable way. In addition, the purchase is secure at all times, so you know that your data is protected and that you have made a secure payment

The application allows users reserve up to 100 tenths of the same number for freeor. If you intended to participate with friends or family, for example, it is a good option to use, so you buy a number for them too. When this option is used in the app, a unique code is generated that you will be able to give to your family or friends and thus be able to all play the same Christmas number. So this process is made especially comfortable thanks to these options.

TuLotero also allows you buy and share your Christmas tenth with anyone in your contact book with a single click. In this way, if they have won a prize, each one will receive their proportional part safely and without commissions. This makes sharing a tenth with any friend, family member or coworker much simpler, as well as avoiding problems between people.

TuLotero Promotion

TuLotero celebrates this Christmas giveaway with a promotion for readers on AndroidAyuda. Users who are registered in the app can buy shares of 1 euro, with a maximum purchase of 5 euros at the supporters club. In addition, the app offers us a code that will give a participation of 1 euro of the number of the supporters club to new registrations. A number that could have a prize in this draw on December 22, so without a doubt it is presented as another opportunity to consider.

As you have already understood, you will have to register in TuLotero to be able to use this special code. Once you already have an account in the application, you can search for that club. It is about La Peña with number 60519. To obtain this participation use the code “android” (without quotes) in the application. So you will get it directly in your account in TuLotero, as you will be able to see, very easy to use. Participations are available until 7:00 p.m.

The application can now be downloaded on Android from the Play Store or in the Huawei AppGallery, you can read more on their website. If you were looking for an app with which to buy Christmas lottery comfortably, TuLotero is the best option. The lottery purchase is comfortable and safe thanks to this application.