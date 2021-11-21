Warehouses La 14

Not only Tulio Gómez, the owner of the América de Cali team, acquired some of the headquarters of the Almacenes La 14 in the capital of Valle del Cauca, Other organizations such as family compensation funds, vacation centers and more, helped with the respite that the iconic company from Valladolid needed in order not to disappear.

Some of the companies that collaborated to prevent the reorganization of supermarket chains were revealed by the regional newspaper The country de Cali, which assured that Comfandi, the famous family compensation fund in Cali, leased one of the La 14 stores in the eastern part of the city, specifically in the Los Cristales neighborhood.

In addition, the old competition of La 14, the Cañaveral stores, will also rent two points of La 14. According to The country, one of them will be in the south of Cali, in Pance and the other, located to the east of the city in the Centenario Shopping Center.

Similarly, financial sources from La 14 assured the Valle del Cauca newspaper that not only Colombian companies collaborate with the financial deficit, but there is also foreign interest in investing in these iconic and remembered stores of one of the largest and most fruitful departments in Colombia.

It would be about Jumbo, that it was a direct competence of La 14 and that it is a native of Chile, which would also participate in this process of reorganization of the company. At least that is how the liquidator of the company, Felipe Negret, confirmed them.

Let us remember that the five subsidiaries of La 14 that will be acquired by the leader of América will be those of the Sixth Avenue, Pasoancho Avenue, Cosmocentro shopping center, Calima shopping center and another that is in the city of Pereira.

In an interview with that medium, Tulio Gómez assured that, “for us it is a pride to continue with the legacy of Don Jaime Cardona, don’t let the brand die. We bet on the region, supermarkets, ‘retail’, it has always been our business ”, he said.

NEW SHOPPING CENTER IN CALI AND ANOTHER STORE IN BOGOTÁ

In Bogotá there will also be changes in this matter; For example, with the arrival of the Ikea stores to the Mallplaza shopping center in Bogotá, which, although it is presumed to arrive at the beginning of another year, there are still no established dates or definitive plans.

It should not be forgotten that this chain of shopping centers acquired the Calima shopping center, on Avenida NQS in the capital and also has 3 other locations in Barranquilla, Manizales and Cartagena and now, the board of directors headed by Mauricio Mendoza, confirmed to the economic magazine Briefcase that possibly there will be one of those commercial consortiums in Cali, Valle.

“We are going to have the market as we have it in Barranquilla and that works very well ”, The manager told the media, who highlighted the infrastructure and other components of Ikea and the Mall Plaza and gave details of what the store would be like in the capital.

The Bogota store, according to Mendoza, “It will be the first in the country, measuring 13,000 square meters, and it will contribute a lot, it will be a very winning concept”, expressed, while highlighting:

“Everything is according to plan. We are doing the adaptation of the space and by the end of this year we should give the store to them so that they can make the internal adjustments. That takes about a year. These are not short times, but so far everything has been working out ”, he said.

In addition, he assured that the shopping centers he runs will focus on issues that others do not, such as citizens being able to take their pets to the food courts without any problem.

