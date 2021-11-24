Tuenti He has been emailing some of his clients for a few days, encouraging them to switch to O2 to improve your conditions without altering the service, since both brands belong to Telefónica. This is not the first time this has happened, and on the previous occasion, Tuenti ended up eliminating fiber service from its offer.

Faced with the doubt that this new wave of voluntary migrations could become the advance of the closure of a service, or even the final goodbye to one of the MVNOs with less activity, we have contacted Telefónica to try to clear up some questions.

Tuenti offers more gigs to some contract clients, if they switch to O2

Tuenti has contacted some of its contract clients, whose current rate could be improved if they requested a portability to O2, notably increasing the gigabytes in exchange for only 5 cents more. It is only an informative email, and does not oblige anything, nor does it imply any change in the conditions of the person who receives it.

Taking into account that the last improvement made in the Tuenti contract rates was in the summer of 2020, with this movement, it gives the feeling that the OMV you still do not plan to improve your contract rates in the short term, at least the modality that has a similar quota to the O2 offer, with unlimited minutes and 10 GB for 10 euros.

In addition, in a scenario in which Orange has eliminated Amena and Republica Móvil from its conglomerate of brands, and Vodafone has simplified its offer yu; the farewell to Tuenti could be in line with these movements, although according to the operator’s sources: “The brand is not being allowed to die and there is nothing new about it“.

What can we expect then? If the brand is not really being allowed to die, perhaps the renewal of rates is not that far away and this movement is only the previous step to redirect, at last, the destiny of Tuenti. In contract they have a lot of room for maneuver seeing how Digi, Lowi, Simyo or Llamaya improved their rates below 15 euros, which is the fishing ground in which Tuenti could fit.

The Tuenti prepaid However, it seems to be somewhat more established, thanks to a promotion that has been running since last summer, and that doubles the gigs to offer up to 12 GB for 9.95 euros for six months. Although it could also use an upgrade. But at least it does not seem to be the most abandoned segment, which continues to promote with the Plan Colegas.