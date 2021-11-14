The timepiece that meets an exceptional list of specifications and that has been developed in collaboration with the combat swimmers of the French National Navy, the outstanding and legendary Commando Hubert.

TUDOR joined forces with the Marine nationale brand this 2021, maintaining a relationship that was born in 1956. At that time, the Groupe d’Étude et de Recherches Sous-Marines (GERS), a scientific body attached to the French National Navy based in Toulon, received some Oyster Prince Submariner watches to be submitted to tests in real situations. These were the references to 7922 and 7923, both with a water resistance of up to 100 meters (330 feet) submerged and equipped with mechanical and manual movements, respectively.

For his part, the GERS commanding officer pointed out that the hermetic capacity of these watches was “perfect”, in addition to qualifying their performance as “totally correct”. Appealing to the potential of the instruments offered by the brand that has its origin in Geneva, he chose to place more orders, which gave TUDOR the status of “official supplier of the French National Navy” for 1961.

The collection presented by the brand celebrates the collaboration that with the French National Navy with designs accentuated with manual work and artisan quality from the fabric strap, such as the braided nylon strap, made by hand with parachute elastic, which could be recognized by its green color and its central yellow or red thread.

Additionally, this TUDOR line also adds its guarantee, same that emphasizes that the maintenance of a watch from this firm is carried out approximately every 10 years, although this may vary slightly depending on your use and model.