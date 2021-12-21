Few men and women can surf the waves of more than 20 meters in Nazaré, a Portuguese fishing village on whose shores you can see the highest surfable waves in the world. Fewer dare to venture into the waters of Jaws on Maui any day of the year.

Competition in the waters of Hawaii.

(Courtesy)



The official period for WSL Big Wave competitions is from November 15, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Each competition will take place on the day with the best waves during this period and event officials will monitor possible storms to ensure they occur. on the days with the best conditions. Once the date is determined, competitors will be notified 72 hours in advance to travel to these destinations and get ready to compete.