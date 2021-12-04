

Dec 03, 2021 at 18:51 CET



Thomas tuchel, coach of the Chelsea, revealed the new role that can be played Saúl Ñíguez in the team, the one of lane in the defense of five.

The Spanish footballer has started only twice in the Premier League and in both he has been substituted at halftime, after a poor performance, which has created uncertainties about his future at the Stamford Bridge complex.

The yellow one cost him the substitution to Saúl

When asked about Saúl’s situation and his change in the first half, Tuchel assured that he did not want to take risks with the Spaniard: “He is still adapting. They took him a yellow very soon and that’s why we thought it was dangerous for him to go into collisions. We didn’t want to take chances with him. “

Saúl, who has had very few opportunities since he came on loan from Atlético de Madrid this summer, has played for Chelsea’s midfielder, but now Tuchel believes that he can develop another profile.

“I think he can play as a lane, because he is very good reaching the rival area. Maybe we will try it in the next matches because Chilwell He is injured for several weeks and we cannot put in every match Marcos Alonso“added the German coach.