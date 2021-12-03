There has long been speculation about When will Apple make the jump to 3 nanometer chips in its main devices?. The impressive results obtained in the first instance with the M1 processor, and more recently with the M1 Pro and M1 Max – all produced using the 5-nanometer process – fuel the desire to see what the next generations of Apple Silicon will bring. And TSMC seems to have put to work to meet the future expectations of one of its main clients.

According to a report by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac), the Taiwanese company started a “pilot production” of the 3 nanometer chips. Clearly, this does not mean that these components are just around the corner, but that the roadmap established alongside those of Cupertino. Although the details are scarce, TSMC’s intention would be for the processors developed under this process to be mass-produced starting in the last quarter of next year.

If this is confirmed, it could mean that the next big leap in hardware for Apple devices is given from 2023. It is true that in the middle of this year the rumor circulated that the iPad Pro of 2022 would be the first to include a 3-nanometer chip; however, that goal today seems overly optimistic. Of course, nothing should be ruled out outright when it comes to apple products, but today’s timeline does not favor that possibility.

3-nanometer chips gain traction to reach Apple devices in 2023

The prospect of 3-nanometer chips reaching Apple devices in 2023 is somewhat more realistic. Let’s even remember that during November some details were known about how the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors would evolve under the new architecture, which would allow the inclusion of up to 40 cores.

As for the iPhone, although interesting news are expected for the 2022 model, the adoption of the 3-nanometer chip from TSMC would also occur a year later; moreover, it could occur simultaneously with the incorporation of the 5G modem developed by Apple. Thus, those of Cupertino would continue closing ranks with their own hardware and would do with Qualcomm the same as they already did with Intel.

Of course, everything will also depend on how the global semiconductor crisis progresses – and subsides, hopefully -, whose global impact has been clearly visible for several months and also affects future expectations.