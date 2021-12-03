Tsareena is coming to Pokémon UNITE next week

Pokémon UNITE follow everything that gives. With a new season already underway, it was revealed today that A new character will be joining this MOBA starting next week. It’s about Tsareena.

Tsareena first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon, and is of the plant type. Apparently in the trailer for UNITE, this character will continue with a focus on physical attack. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information related to the cost that it will have in the game, or its available skins.

Thus, Tsareena will be available in Pokémon UNITE on December 9. This character joins Sylveon, Decidueye, and Alolan Ninetails, in representing the seventh generation in this MOBA. Hopefully in the future we will see the same attention for other regions, such as Hoenn.

In related topics, here you can check our review of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl. Similarly, these remakes had the second most successful Switch release in Japan.

Via: Pokemon