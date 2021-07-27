When a formula works, that is, if a way of doing something achieves very satisfactory results, it seems most to be expected that it will be repeated on other occasions. The first three films of Pirates of the Caribbean (Gore Verbinski, 2003-2007) were an overwhelming success for Disney; not only at the box office, but also as adventure feature films: a resplendent, highly entertaining, dizzying and hilarious spectacle. Thus, it cannot surprise us at all that, with Jungle cruise (2021), you want to insist on its ingredients and style to make a box.

Not surprisingly, it also constitutes the film adaptation of The attraction corresponding Disneyland and with his same name. And there is no doubt that, without the production of Jerry Bruckheimer, they have managed to reproduce in a certain way, comme ci comme ça, the characteristics of the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

But with a creative team different from his saga. To begin with, the Barcelona Jaume Collet-Serra directs the show of Jungle cruise. He is responsible for House of Wax (2005), Goool! 2: living the dream (2007), The orphan (2009) or Blue hell (2016); But he is best known for four decent action movies spearheaded by Liam Neeson: Without identity (2011), Without scales (2014), One night to survive (2015) and The passenger (2018).

On the other hand, they have had two screenwriters, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, not very distinguished but capable of contributing bad grapes to the interactions and dialogues of the protagonists. There are his scripts for Bad santa (Terry Zwigoff, 2003) or his debut feature, Philip Morris, I love you! (2009). But to the other, Michael Green, he is owed the best of Logan or Blade Runner 2049 (James Mangold, Denis Villeneuve, 2017) and the series American gods (2017-2021), among other things.

From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to ‘Jungle Cruise’

One sees Jungle cruise and acknowledge its similarities with Pirates of the Caribbean very easily: the light tone, the lively rhythm, the hostile and funny conversations between similar characters who do not get along, the conflicting interests to get something powerful and hidden, the action choreographies and chases, the exotic American environment, and even supernatural fantasy applied to individuals with many visual effects.

The combination of all these narrative elements, of course, can be approached with a great, humbler or soulless spark and success. The original trilogy Gore Verbinski’s on the unforgettable Jack Sparrow was an indisputable combination of talents that deserves its commercial triumph; and in the new feature by Jaume Collet-Serra there are highly trained people and a determination to imitate that talented audience.

Light years from the original formula

Unfortunately, Jungle cruise it is light years away from it. Despite the faultless work but not very deep from its cast, from as regards Dwayne Johnson (Ballers) as Frank Wolff, Emily Blunt (Looper) and Jack Whitehall (Good ommens) as Lily and MacGregor Houghton, via Jesse Plemons (Black mass) as Prince Joachim, Edgar Ramírez (Charles), Dani Rovira (One hundred meters) and Quim Gutiérrez (Cousins) embodying Aguirre, Sancho and Melchor, up to Paul Giamatti (The Truman Show) as Nilo Nemolato and Verónica Falcón (Ozark) of Sam.

Because Jaume Collet-Serra does not reach the audiovisual virtuosity of Gore Verbinski, but complies without major pretensions. Nor a composer as estimable as James Newton Howard (Signs) comes even close to the glorious and indelible scores of Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Of course, viewers can sit and watch Jungle cruise in movie theaters or in the platform from Disney Plus without any qualms. Will pass a nice time with your hobbyThey might smile or laugh in a few scenes as the characters of Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Whitehall go back and forth. And, later, probably nor will they be able to remember her. But without bitterness or regrets.

