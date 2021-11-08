Try Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, make yourself comfortable

We had the opportunity to put them behind the wheel of the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, the interesting plug-in hybrid version of the popular French SUV. With a total commitment to comfort and 55km of electric range, the C5 Aircross has carved out a niche among the most sought after PHEVs.

The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid It is not only the plug-in hybrid variant of the popular French SUV, but also one of the key pieces of the electrification strategy of the chevron brand. We have had the opportunity to enjoy a first contact with this version of sustainable spirit.

It is among the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars and represents Citroën’s spearhead in mobility PHEV, a technology that is present in the next sedan -with the air of a crossover- that the French brand will launch, the Citroën C5 X Hybrid. Within its segment, the Stellantis Group also uses this engine in the Peugeot 3008 Hybrid and Opel Grandland Hybrid and DS 7 Crossback E-Tense.

The Gallic SUV has 55 km of 100% electric autonomy in WLTP cycle

Citroën’s commitment to sustainable mobility is complemented by the provision of a varied armada of 100% electric vehicles represented by the Ami, the ë-C4, the ë-Berlingo and the ë-Spacetourer. The electrified range its basic pillars are comfort and practicality, something that the C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid boasts.

In Spain, the Citroën PHEV is available in two trim levels, Feel and Shine. The Feel access finish It already includes elements such as the dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera, hands-free access and starting, digital instrument panel with 12-inch screen and the Safety Pack 5 * that includes automatic emergency braking.

All versions also have the soft Advanced Comfort seats and a 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system. This system, with a simply correct but easy-to-use interface and image quality, integrates navigation and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

The Shine finish It costs about 3,000 euros more and it is worth investing in it because it adds interesting elements such as the led headlights, the heated seats, the active cruise control with Stop & Go function and the Highway Driver Assist. The latter is a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system that allows the vehicle to maintain the trajectory within the lane on fast roads thanks to an on-board video camera that recognizes the lines of the road.

Careful ergonomics so that everything is easy to handle

Citroën has made a strong bet on comfort in recent years and the C5 Aircross PHEV stands out in this regard. Sound insulation is formidable And as standard it has soundproofing front side windows. The sound of the engine barely reaches the interior of the passenger compartment so it is difficult to notice when the gasoline engine is working and when it is driving in 100% electric mode. The activation and deactivation of the combustion engine is practically imperceptible.

In the search for that comfort, it is key that the hydraulic progressive shock absorber suspension. This scheme replaced the legendary (and expensive) hydropneumatic suspension a few years ago, a legacy that set the bar very high. But it must be recognized that it is a delight in terms of comfort since it flawlessly filters out any irregularities in the road.

The suspension also leaves a generous 230mm ground clearance that allows us to move on unpaved roads without worrying about damaging the bodywork. Only available with front-wheel drive, the offroad capabilities of the French SUV are limited and also you do not have the possibility to equip the Grip Control that it is found in other models of the brand such as the C3 Aircross. Adventurous but not much.

Without all-wheel drive but with a very remarkable headroom

The extremely soft setting of the damping has a negative point and that is that it reduces a lot of agility to the C5 Aircross in changes of direction because body roll is very evident. With the battery pack, the weight of this plug-in hybrid exceeds 1,845 kg, a burden that is noticeable in the dynamic section since the inertias are notable.

The PHEV versions of the C5 Aircross have a multi-link rear axle to compensate for the significant increase in weight compared to the combustion variants. That suspension scheme together with the bar package steals space from the cargo area, losing 120 liters. The trunk of the C5 Aircross stays at 460 liters, something scarce for a family cut vehicle that says it is not afraid of long trips.

This SUV hides some tricks like the sliding rear bench in 15 cm. In its most advanced position, it sacrifices space in the rear seats but the cargo volume reaches up to 600 liters to be one of the PHEVs of its size with more trunk capacity. Under the floor there is a useful compartment to house the recharging cables and the power-opening tailgate with hands-free function is reserved for the list of extras. If the backs of the rear seats are lowered, the volume can reach up to 1,500 liters.

The boot can expand its capacity by sliding the rear bench

Although the stopping capacity is sufficient, the braking has a somewhat spongy feel and it takes a certain time of adaptation to get the point. The steering is also heavily assisted and transmits little feedback to the driver, once again seeking to isolate the driver from the environment to ensure comfort.

A decisive aim for comfort makes this SUV not the best car to go in a hurry, encourages quiet driving and enjoy relaxed travel. Not for performance, be careful, because under the right pedal they are delivered 225 hp and it is more than enough power to move the C5 Aircross Hybrid with joy.

For the plug-in hybrid technology of its large SUV, Citroën has combined a 1.6 PureTech 180 hp petrol engine with an 80 kW electric motor. Lithium-ion battery has 13.2 kWh capacity. The hybrid set shows 55 km of autonomy in 100% electric mode. Reaching this homologation distance will depend significantly on the type of journey and our driving style, although exceeding the actual 40 km is not difficult.

Full battery recharging can be done in less than two hours if the optional single-phase 7 kW on-board charger (standard is 3 kW). It is possible to schedule recharging at specific times from the MyCitroën app, compatible with Android and iOS, or from the touch screen of the car itself.

Digital instrumentation information is customizable

For its part, automatic transmission ë-EAT8 Eight ratios does a good job of increasing ride comfort. It always runs smoothly and also has paddles behind the wheel and a mode B that allows increasing energy recovery by increasing regenerative braking capacity.

The driver can play with three driving programs: Electric mode allows driving with zero emissions (up to 135 km / h), Hybrid mode makes the system automatically determine when to use the combustion engine or 100% electric mobility and Sport mode maximizes the performance of this Citroën. Switching from one mode to another is as easy as pressing a button on the console.

In addition, this 4.50 m long SUV with the DGT environmental label Zero has the interesting ë-Save function. It is used to reserve electric autonomy for later use, for example when driving through an urban area or a restricted emissions zone.

Driving is unexciting, but the C5 Aircross Hybrid is nice and quiet

The plug-in hybrid of the Gala brand is manufactured in the French plant in Rennes – La Janais, the same one from which the thermal versions destined for European markets come from. The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid is for sale from 43,760 eurosAlthough the French brand proposes interesting offers that lower the starting price to 37,990 euros.