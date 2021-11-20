It seems like a turning point, something you will remember forever. You will have heard about him from friends, you have seen him in movies, in series and even read in books. Losing your virginity is the moment your sex life begins. Or not.

We are going to start with a reflection with which we break the first of the myths that surround this moment: virginity is an outdated, outdated and not very inclusive term. Boom.

The death of virginity

According to the RAE, someone “virgin” is a person who has not had sexual relations. But in the collective imagination what is usually thought when talking about virginity is rather a person who has never practiced penetration. It seems implicit to think that a person with a vagina loses their virginity when the hymen breaks, and a person with a penis , when you perform a penetration for the first time.

The first thing we want to break with this article is the preconceived and cultural idea about virginity, which has been with us all our lives. And it is that if we want to take another step in sexual education It’s time for intercourse to stop being the center of our world .

Can’t a girl stop being a virgin with another girl? Will we only lose our virginity if we have sex between a person with a vagina and another with a penis? The concept “virginity” is obsolete and perhaps it is more correct to say “sexual debut”, as proposed by Canadian journalist Nicolle Hodges. “We still have this rickety old word that encapsulates”, Hodges declared to the BBC . “It is a limiting idea and a limiting phrase.”

And if you think about it, he is right. That concept in which penetration is the beginning of our sexual life and the ultimate end of a sexual encounter, could not be more out of the loop. This “virginity” leaves out the intimacy of many people and is based on a normative and heterosexual concept that is far removed from the sexual positivism .

In addition, the concept of “losing” also seems wrong, because we do not lose anything along the way and we do not stop being something. What we are actually doing is share a moment of intimacy with another person .

On the other hand, if we use “sexual debut” or we remove from our head the concept that virginity has to be necessarily linked to penetration, we will be hitting the nail on the head and we will be able to understand that someone “stops being a virgin” when they start having sex , whatever they are and with whoever.

The whole truth about the hymen

The hymen, like the vulva, is different in each of the people with a vagina that exist on this planet. No scientific evidence has been found of its role in the body, but it is known that not all people with a vulva are born with a hymen .

It has always been believed that an intact hymen is the proof of virginity because there is a false belief that when you have the first vaginal penetration it must break. It is assumed that there will be blood and pain on the first penetration of someone with a vagina and, surprise, it does not have to be that way.

The hymen is, physiologically speaking (Clinical anatomy of the female genital tract, Miguel Ángel Alarcón), a mucous membrane that surrounds the opening of the vagina. It is not a plug or a membrane that completely covers the vagina (unless it is an anatomical abnormality called an imperforate hymen that must be treated medically). Each person with a hymen has a different one, as with the vulva, that no two are alike.





Each hymen is different not only in shape, but also in the structure of its tissues and in thickness, so there will be more rigid hymens that break and others more elastic that adapt. Even if there is no penetration, the hymen can break, and with penetration, it may not break. Then, If we don’t bleed, are we still virgins? Only if we lived in the sixteenth century, because in the twenty-first century, the sexual debut has little to do with the hymen.

When to have sex for the first time

For this question the answer is simple and simple: when you feel ready. There is no “correct” age to practice consensual and consensual sex . Each person has (or not) a sexual awakening at different ages, and you can have sex with another person whenever you want, without there being an expiration date.

The sexologist Raquel Graña explains that in her book Sex-on that “age is not a determining factor when it comes to having relationships or experimenting. [..] Everyone has their own rhythm and their own time, and no one should pressure another person ”.

You can start at 30, 20, 17 or whatever . Or never, and nothing bad would happen to you. Asexuality is a sexual orientation like any other, and there are people who have no sexual desire for anyone and are not broken or anything like that.

Yes indeed, make your “debut” with someone who makes you feel confident and secure and always with all possible precautions. And if in the middle of the moment you back down, nothing happens. You are not required to do absolutely anything with anyone.

Graña adds that “if you have a relationship in which you feel comfortable, there is good communication, trust, complicity and consent, you can adapt and go doing -or trying- whatever you want, without putting pressure on the other.”

What do we need to take the step and make our “sexual debut”

If we have finally found someone we trust and with whom we want to share that moment of intimacy, in addition to contraceptive methods such as condoms, we must forget what we think we have learned from porn and fiction because, spoiler, sex is not like in the movies.

He already explained to us the sexologist Mamen Jiménez in this article that “porn is not a documentary on human sexuality or a school of sex education” . Do not expect it to come out like in that romantic comedy that you like so much or that everything will be perfect. It may or may not be, but if it is not, nothing happens, as they say in Sex education.

Like nothing happens if you don’t reach orgasm . The important thing is to have a good time, have fun and enjoy yourself, so leave out pressures, prejudices and fears because you don’t have to pass an exam or anything. Raquel Graña advises that “it is convenient to learn to explore oneself so that when we are with another person we know how to tell them what and how we like it.”

Be careful with the expectations of that moment, take all the time in the world and whatever you do, it is always with mutual respect and consent. . You may feel disappointed or frustrated after trying it for the first time. This moment that a priori seems so important, in reality it is only one moment in a lifetime in which youyou will have time to explore, try and find out what you like and what you don’t.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Sex Education, Giphy