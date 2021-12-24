"Truth Magic at Christmas"

Coca-Cola does it again and conquers the market with its campaign for the Christmas season, “Magic of Truth at Christmas”, in which it celebrates the essence of unity, inclusion and the positivity of communities.

The campaign focused on human connection is made up of a video, activations on digital channels, collaborations with influencers, local community initiatives and activation at points of sale.

A commercial that celebrates the magic of human connections

In advertising and marketing, Coca-Cola advertisements are characterized by their creativity and by appealing to consumer sentiments and the values ​​of the world’s population.

As time has passed, the brand has adapted to trends, and above all, to the demands of consumers.

And when the Christmas season rolls around, the world looks forward to his campaigns, which are best remembered for delivering a successful emotional message.

The audiovisual that is part of the platform “Magic of Truth at Christmas” was directed by Sam Brown of Rogue Films and created by dentsu MB UK.

This one tells about the story of a boy, who with his innocence, imagination and creativity unites the community in his attempt to build a fireplace with cardboard boxes.

More specifically, the commercial begins with the move of a boy and his mother to an apartment where there is no fireplace. In his longing to see Santa Claus arrive, he begins to build a fireplace with boxes and seeing his commitment, his mother helps him, and also, his neighbors join supporting with boxes so that he ends before the arrival of the magical night.

In the end, he manages to finish his fireplace with the participation of a neighbor who adds a box of Coca-Cola. To celebrate, their neighbors gather to share the magic of human connections with a meal, and of course, with Coca-Cola as the protagonist of the table.

Regarding the campaign, Manolo Arrojo, the company’s Global Marketing Director said:

“This is our first Christmas campaign under the new philosophy of the Coca-Cola brand“ Magic of Truth ”. Coca-Cola has always believed in the magic of Christmas and this year, our campaign celebrates the true magic that exists in human connections. With a simple and inspiring message of togetherness, inclusion and positivity at the center, it aims to remind us that all we need to have a magical Christmas is to share moments with the community and with our loved ones ”

Digital activation, personalized invitations with a sonic digital experience

Traditionally, all Christmas dinners begin with a personalized invitation, either from family or friends.

This was something that Coca-Cola took very seriously and with its digital activation invites consumers to try a tool that converts sound waves into an authentic design of a Christmas Tree in Augmented Reality, which can be sent as an electronic card or shared on social networks.

The activation presented by “The Treecording” and developed in collaboration with the creative technological production agency Happy Finish was launched throughout the Latin American region, and since November 17 it is already available in Mexico.

To make your personalized invitation, Coca-Cola provides a link that you can access dfrom a mobile device.

The leading company in marketing Expands your campaign opportunities with experiences in the State of Mexico and Monterrey. In the first location, it will offer the possibility of seeing a 42-meter Christmas tree lit up inside the Naucalli Park; and in Monterrey, it will carry out a water caravan on the Santa Lucía River.

With this campaign, Coca-Cola reminds us of the importance of human connections and the value of union after a pandemic that kept the population confined. It is a fact, the brand is constantly evolving and retakes the most relevant values ​​of the current situation.