Sound bars for PCs or televisions are not something new in the market, even in the gaming world we have a certain variety of these types of products.

This is why it is becoming easier to find a gamer profile who prefers a good soundbar on their set-up instead of a good headset.

The size, finishes and ease of installation make it very comfortable to choose this method to enjoy our games or our multimedia content.

Today we present you Trust’s new gaming soundbar, the GTX 620 Axon, a sober, elegant and simple soundbar that seeks to satisfy a wide audience with an incredibly competitive price.

GXT 620 Axon – Design

Trust has us accustomed to elegant and quite sober designs in all your sound bars, and the GXT in that sense follows the same line.

We stand before a very tight-fitting graphite-colored sound bar (specifically 42cm high and 6.8cm high) and two led strips on the sides that will provide intelligent RGB lighting in various colors.

On the right side we find the volume wheel and on the back the USB connections for the power supply and 3.5 jack for the audio connection and the button to turn the RGB lighting on or off.

The design of the GXT is elegant and gives the feeling of being a premium range object, so it looks good both under the monitor in our gaming corner and under the television or embedded in the main furniture of the living room.

GXT 620 Axon – Sound and Power

Despite its small size, the GXT has a power of 12W that provides a response power of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. What does this translate into? Well in good enough power to enjoy truly remarkable sound quality both in game and in multimedia playback.

The bass sound is very good and despite not having surround sound like other sound bars on the market (much more expensive, be it said), it is perfectly suited for daily use and far exceeds the quality of our speakers. TV monitor.

Obviously we cannot compare this bar with a 2.1 system or a high-performance bar, we even lose immersion capacity compared to a headset in post of the comfort it offers compared to headphones.

On the other hand, it does not have a Bluetooth connection nor does it have an audio input, so we cannot use it for example as a hands-free device with our mobile phone.

GXT 620 Axon – Conclusions and price

We have been enjoying this soundbar for several days and the truth is that we have found it to have a quality / price ratio that is very difficult to beat.

We are before a soundbar intended for gaming that meets the famous good pretty and cheap, and that if we are looking for a sound bar to put under our monitor and improve the sound quality of our speakers without complicating ourselves too much and without excessive demands, the GXT 620 Axon is the right product.

Currently the GXT 620 Axon We can find it at a price of € 29.99 in online stores, which is an ideal price to bring us a sound bar of quality and good functionality.

Last updated on 2021-11-19. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.