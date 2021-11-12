The National Electoral Institute (INE) pointed out that they currently have three trusts, but their resources cannot be used to consult the revocation of the mandate, as the deputies proposed.

The electoral body explained that the three trusts have a balance of 1,353.09 million pesos, of which only 626.15 million are available, but these can only be used for three purposes: labor liabilities, real estate infrastructure and improvement of citizen service modules.

“The resources that are counted in said instruments cannot be used for a purpose other than that for which they were created, This is due to the fact that the Federal Budget and Fiscal Responsibility Law establishes in its article 11 the following: The unit responsible for the agency or entity with charge to whose budget the resources have been granted, or that coordinates its operation, will be responsible for are applied to the purposes for which the trust was constituted ”, he pointed out.

In a statement, the agency detailed that the resources of Labor Liabilities are used to pay the Compensation for Termination of the Labor Relationship of the staff and service providers hired under the permanent fee regime, as well as to attend the voluntary retirement programs .

Another of the trusts is for the real estate infrastructure program throughout the country, and the third is for adjustments, equipment and improvement of service modules.

Meanwhile, Morena’s coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, insisted that the INE has the necessary resources to carry out the mandate revocation consultation.

“(And if not) let them check their trusts. They have already recognized that they have almost 1,800 million pesos, since they have little to do (for the revocation of the mandate) ”, he affirmed.

“If they review everything that is spent on personal services and general services. (…) Today they recognized that they had trusts that Mexicans did not know, because now that they start to review and they will see that they do find, they are rich. There is no pretext, they are rich, the INE is the entity of our country, the entity of the Mexican State that has the most resources ”, highlighted the Morenoist legislator.

The opinion of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022 that is under discussion in the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies foresees cutting the INE 4,913 million pesos with respect to the budget that the electoral body requested, with which it would only receive 19,736 million pesos .

