Trust presented its environmental impact report: how to take care of the environment with responsible tech

Trust published a report detailing how its Clevergreen initiative positively affected the company’s practices, in relation to the environment. We tell you everything!

Trust is a company with environmental commitment. A few months ago, the brand presented its Clevergreen initiative, which promised to produce a report on its journey to make its accessories “fair for the people, fair for the planet, at fair prices.” Commitment Clevergreen It goes beyond sustainability, it also implies improving work spaces and the environment within the company.

Rogier Volmer, CEO of Trust Internationa BV commented in an official press release: “We are well aware of our role in the growing problem of electronic waste and the high energy consumption of electronic product production. Sustainability is not something that is achieved overnight. It is a continuous effort, which must be carried out day by day. While we are making progress, we have only taken the first steps in our sustainability efforts. We are engaging and collaborating with our retail, industrial and manufacturing partners to make smart changes to production, operations and our product portfolio. ”

Since 2020, Trust started applying the criteria “IS G” (Environment, Society and Government, in English) and have become one of the main pillars of the organization. Under the objectives of “Remove where possible, reduce where not and recycle what is left over”, The company began to walk towards its great goal: to achieve a circular economy by 2040 and climate neutrality by 2030.

Thus, the company began to analyze “life cycles” to identify what elements could reduce the carbon footprint of its products (Suppliers, production, use and end of life cycle). He also conducted a materials use assessment with his investors and helped ensure that the company focuses on the areas where the most impact could be made. A negative and positive impact assessment process began for the company and its chain of operations.

By the end of fiscal year 2020-2021, the work of Trust in their environmental commitment resulted in an average plastic per package reduction of 37%. As well as incorporating many products made from recycled materials, such as the ecological Atlanta laptop briefcase.

The company’s effort does not end with its products. They are also doing their best to create a work environment where their employees feel safe, with many activities and tools geared toward contributing to employee development, health, and engagement.

You can read the full report in English by clicking here.

