Trust Gaming - Three mouse, headphone and keyboard combos that fit in your pocket

Trust Gaming has a combo for every pocket, taking care of the quality of your peripherals. In Geek Culture we tell you what they are in this note!

Trust Gaming understand that each gamer has a different need. Many times, when we just start to build our PC we want to look for a set of basic peripherals that adapt to what we need, especially our pocket. As many times “cheap is expensive”, the best thing is to recharge our purchase on people who understand and that is what Trust Gaming is for, where the budget you have does not matter, you will always have a quality product. In Geek Culture we bring you three basic combos that adapt to whatever your pocket is.

COMBO HIGH-END = GXT 877 SCARR Keyboard + GXT 161 DISAN WIRELESS Mouse + GXT 450 BLIZZ Headphones

For those who have a few more years in the gaming and they want a top-of-the-range experience, we’ve got a headphone, keyboard, and mouse combo to match.

At gaming professional a mechanical keyboard can be the difference that wins the game because when the leagues are high, every millisecond counts. The linear mechanical keyboard GXT 877 SCARR It has a solid design with a metal top plate that makes it strong and powerful, as well as ensuring maximum durability.

This keyboard has eight interchangeable gaming keys and a switch extractor so you can remove them at ease. Its advanced anti-ghosting technology with the N-Key rollover system that ensures that the keyboard will respond, regardless of the speed and the number of keys you press at the same time.

This fast response mechanical keyboard lasts for 50 million keystrokes and we can play quietly by activating the “gaming mode”, this disables the Windows key so that nothing will take you out of the game. Finally, its seven rainbow wave color modes also guarantee a higher level of customization, which matches any set up you have.

Something that a keyboard cannot miss is a mouse, that is why we present the GXT 161 DISAN Wireless, a mouse designed 100 percent for gaming. This device has a rechargeable battery so you never run out of power while playing and a color customization system to match any set up.

The high precision optical sensor allows you to choose between five different levels of sensitivity: 500, 1000, 1500, 2000 and 3000, to be able to adapt it to all the tasks you do with your computer. The mouse’s wireless sensor allows you to move up to 8 meters, the battery lasts for approximately 30 hours and allows you to recharge it without having to stop playing.

Finally, the headphones GXT 450 Blizz with 7.1 surround sound to take your immersion in gaming to the maximum complete this set. This device has active 40mm speakers and a stream of RGB light effects on both pads. The integrated remote control with volume / light and mute buttons and its flexible microphone boom will mean that no matter how you play, you will always do it in the greatest comfort possible.

This HIGH-END Combo has a total value of 22,787 pesos and is made up of the GXT 877 SCARR linear mechanical keyboard, with a value starting at $ 8,589; the GXT 161 DISAN WIRELESS Mouse, priced at $ 5,369; and for the GXT 450 Blizz headphones that have a value of $ 8829.

MID-END COMBO: GXT 881 ODYSS Semi Mechanical Keyboard + GXT 950 ULTRA LIGHT GRAPHIN Mouse + GXT 433 PYLO Headphones

IF what you are looking for is an intermediate combo, we have the ideal one for you. This is composed of the GXT 881 Odyss keyboard designed specifically for gaming. This device is semi-mechanical and mixes conventional technology – it does not have individual switches – with the typing characteristics of a mechanical keyboard. For example, its advanced anti-ghosting function allows up to 19 simultaneous keystrokes without problems.

The multi-color LED lighting has six different modes and adjustable brightness. In addition, it has ten direct access keys and 12 multimedia keys. Of course, it also has the function that disables the Windows key so we can play without distractions.

The featherweight GXT 950 ULTRA LIGHT GRAPHIN mouse makes it an ideal gaming companion, this is thanks to its perforated casing that only gives it 74 grams of weight, making your movements fluid. Its optical sensor can adapt up to 10,000 dpi with an adjustable polling rate of up to 10,000 hz, in addition we will have dEasy-access thumb buttons and customizable RGB lighting with breathing and rainbow effects.

No matter what platform you play, the GXT 433 PYLO headphones are a great option that adapts to any need. Its circumaural, oversized, retractable foam gaming cushions ensure comfort for hours on end. Adjustable headband conforms to your head.

Active speakers are 50mm for deep bass, rich in nuance, and clean highs. They have plug and play technology so you can switch from your PC to the console or your cell phone without any problem. Its braided cable with multifunction connection ensures that you can plug them wherever you need.

This MID-END Combo has a total value of 15,827 pesos and is made up of the semi-mechanical keyboard GXT 881 ODYSS, with a value of 4399 pesos; the GXT 950 ULTRA LIGHT GRAPHIN mouse, priced at $ 4,099; and finally the GXT 433 PYLO Headphones, which have a value of $ 7329.

COMBO BEGGINER = GXT 833 THADO 2570 Keyboard + GXT 108 RAVA Mouse + GXT 411 RADIUS Headphones

For gamers who are just starting out or fans of video games who do not want to make large investments or do not have a lot of money, they also deserve the best quality. That is why this combo brings together everything you need: good pretty and cheap.

The GXT 833 THADO 2570 Keyboard has a TKL design that makes it 20 percent smaller than the others, ideal for those who do not have much room on the desk or like to move it to their LAN Partys. It is a membrane device with anti-ghosting technology that allows up to 10 simultaneous keystrokes. Its body is made of metal with non-slip rubber feet and has multi-color LED lighting.

If there’s one thing gamers love, it’s RGB. The GXT 108 RAVA Mouse is a stylish, affordable, five-color, backlit mouse with multiple LEDs. But it is not all appearance, since this device has six buttons and a speed selection that goes from 600 to 2000 ppm. It is covered with rubber, for a better grip.

Finally, this combo is completed by the GXT 411 RADIUS, a headset for those who love style but do not want to invest large amounts of money. They come in different colors: black, pink and camouflaged designs and are multiplatform.

The 40mm speaker units have nothing to envy to more expensive models and their ear pads allow you to play for hours and hours. It has an adjustable microphone and a built-in remote control for volume control and microphone mute switch.

This BEGGINER Combo It has a total value of 8,148 pesos and is made up of the GXT 833 THADO 2570 Keyboard, with a value of 2569 pesos; the GXT 108 RAVA Mouse, priced at $ 1,630; and finally the GXT 411 RADIUS Headphones that have a value of $ 3949.

These products were selected from the official Mercado Libre Trust Gaming store. Its stock and price may vary depending on the distributor. You can also complete your Set-up with the different Microphone models that Trust Gaming has for you.

Share it with whoever you want