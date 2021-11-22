Trust Gaming: three headphone options for the PlayStation 5 with different price ranges

Trust Gaming brings you three models of headphones to accompany your hours of play on your Playstation console. We show you what they are!

Little by little the Playstation 5 is getting into our lives leading us to a new generation of gaming. But to accompany it, it is necessary to also bring a pair of headphones to match. Because, Trust Gaming has different alternatives that are already available in Argentina We tell you what they are!

The first headphones we want to show you are the GXT 488 Forze, They have an official Playstation certification that guarantees their compatibility with both fifth and fourth generation consoles. They have two powerful 50mm speakers for clear, powerful soundplus a built-in microphone to stay close to your allies when you play multiplayer. They will be arriving in the country with a price range between 4000 and 7000 pesos.

The circumaural pads will allow you to use them for hours without your ears hurting … Ideal for going up in the league!

They come in three colors: Black, Black Camo, and Blue Camo.

The next headphones on the list are the GXT 323W Carus, with a black and white design that goes perfectly with the colors of your Playstation 5. They also have 50mm speakers, but with reinforced bass that will allow you to enjoy not only your games but also your music. The built-in flexible microphone ensures you don’t miss a single game.

You can get them from $ 5000 pesos in the official Trust Gaming store.

We recommend the third option in our last combo, but we still want to remind you of it. The GXT 411 Radius are the new multiplatform headphones that are designed to be used anywhere you play: PC, Smartphone or any console. This thanks to its 3.5 mm jack connector to the audio output of your joystick.

Also have 40mm speakers and circumaural pads. They come in four colors for you to choose the one that best suits you: black with red details, pink with white details, black camouflage, and green camouflage.

You can get them from $ 3900.

All of these headphones can be purchased through any of the retailers of Trust Gaming or from its Official Free Market Store.

