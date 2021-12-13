Trust Gaming: shine on any stream with the best RGB products

Trust Gaming has a variety of LED products to give your gaming sessions lots of light and color. We’ll show you what they are!

Ok, we get it. To the Gamers they love the lights LED. Fortunately, we are not the only ones who know. Trust Gaming has a colorful and stylish line of accessories and peripherals with LED lighting that will make you shine on any broadcast. We will tell you what these products are!

GXT 881 ODYSS semi-mechanical keyboard

If you’re not ready to move on to a mechanical keyboard yet, the Odyss it is a great alternative. Its semi-mechanical switches offer all the advantages that any mechanic should have. Each button press is felt, offering high responsiveness. Its conventional technology ensures that its price remains within reach of your pocket.

The technology anti-ghosting of this keyboard allows up to 19 keystrokes. It is also equipped with 10 direct access buttons and 12 multimedia function keys that offer total control of your content. The game mode disables the Windows key, so that nothing stops you …

And all this, of course, with LED lighting that will give your set up a lot of style. And if the model Odyss You are not convinced, Trust has many more illuminated keyboards in their assortment.

You can find it at official Trust resellers or at your Mercado Libre store starting at $ 4,600.

GXT 450 BLIZZ Headphones

A bright keyboard deserves a matching pair of headphones… a rainbow tone. The GXT 450 Blizz combines design and quality with a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience that ensures the maximum immersive experience.

Its wide and comfortable pads will give you all the comfort you need for those long weekend gaming sessions. And the hi-fi sounds coming from its 40mm speakers will caress your ears to the point where you’ll think you’re in the game.

These headphones incorporate a flexible microphone so you don’t need more than this to start playing. The 2m nylon braided cable for unlimited gaming.

You can find it at official Trust resellers or at your Mercado Libre store starting at $ 6,200.

GXT 256 EXXO Microphone

But if a built-in microphone isn’t your thing, a bright, colorful and quality option is the one. GXT 256 Exxo USB. This mic is designed to take recording to another level. Its audio quality and cardioid pattern will allow you to show off in live broadcasts or podcasts. The technology Plug and play makes it simple to use, and its robust body gives it presence and resistance.

You can easily adjust the angle of the microphone to achieve the ideal recording position for your project. Its shock-absorbing mount reduces surface shake to stabilize the recording. It includes a support with metallic weight -although it can also incorporate a microphone arm-.

You can find it at official Trust resellers or at your Mercado Libre store starting at $ 19,900.

GXT 265 CINTAR Headphone Stand

And for a luminous set up, a luminous organization. Headphone dock Trust Gaming GXT 265 Cintar RGB It shines with a breathing effect while offering you two easy-access USB ports to plug in your keyboard or mouse.

The headphones stay firmly in place thanks to their non-slip coating. Supports headphones up to 125mm high.

You can find it at official Trust resellers or at your Mercado Libre store starting at $ 3,800.

The prices published in this note may vary according to stock availability and publication date.

