Trust Gaming - Organize your gaming room with these accessories: light bars, headphone holder and much more

Trust Gaming complete your combo gamer with everything you need to condition the room where you play. We will tell you what products you can incorporate into your set up in this note!

Trust gaming has much more than just headsets, mice, and keyboards. Although you already know that with the brand you can complete your basic gamer equipment … there are more things within its assortment of products that you can enjoy. For example, all the accessories to condition the place where you play, we will tell you what they are!

Trust Axon GXT620 RGB Soundbar

The first thing your set up needs is a good sound bar, for when your ears get tired of having headphones … or when you want to play with someone next to you. For these cases, there is the sound bar GXT 620 Axon RGB, it is immersive, elegant and colorful.

Its compact design allows you to place it on your desk without taking up much space, under a TV or monitor. The 12 W of power will give you a crystal clear sound experience. The large, illuminated control dial lets you control the volume, and of course connects via USB and 3.5mm cable.

You can find it at Trust Gaming resellers starting at $ 2,600.

STAND FOR TRUST GXT 265 CINTAR HEADPHONES – 2800

Next to your bar, a good RGB-lit headphone stand will keep everything in place. The Trust GXT Tape It has two easy-access USB ports and a breathing mode so everything looks amazing. Thanks to its stabilized design with non-slip rubber feet, it ensures that you can put any headset on it without anything moving from its place.

The height of this peripheral is 215mm, its additional USB ports serve a great purpose – you’ll be able to plug whatever you want there. A mouse, a webcam, a USB stick … or maybe a plug and play microphone from Trust Gaming.

You can find this device from $ 2800 in official resellers of Trust Gaming or at your official Mercado Libre store.

Cooler Trust Kuzo GXT220 2800

If yours is a laptop and video games, high temperature is your main enemy. Take care of your notebook in style thanks to the GXT 220 Kuzo, an RGB-illuminated base that ensures that your PC will always perform at its best and stay cool.

It is silent and connects via a USB on the back, it does not require any type of installation. You can take it anywhere and use it anywhere, since it does not require electricity beyond your PC. It is compatible with all laptops up to 17.3 ″ in size.

You can find it in Trust resellers starting at $ 2800.

TRUST GXT 715 RUG. 5600

A chair gamer It can be very comfortable … but a great enemy of your floors. Therefore, so that your parents, partner or owners of the apartment you rent do not give you headaches, you can protect your floors with the GXT 715 carpet.

With its size of 99 × 129 (1.20m2), it will fit easily under your desk and will ensure that you do not stain anything, even if you are one of those who eat in front of the computer. The long-lasting material allows you to use it on any surface.

You can find it starting at $ 5600 at Trust Gaming official resellers.

DOMINUS GXT 711 DESK

Everything gamer You are the king of your domain and you need a desktop that meets your needs. The GXT 711 Dominus It is exactly what you need when you finish assembling the gamer room. It is a resistant and robust table, which comes with space to hang your headphones and leave your water bottle or drink can Very important to avoid spills on your peripherals!

With a textured surface, it is designed so that you can use your mouse without problems. And at 116 cm long, it easily accommodates two monitors. You can find it starting at $ 23,440.00 at Trust’s official resellers.

Do you want to know where to buy Trust Gaming products?

