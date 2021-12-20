Trust Gaming went through Argentina Game Show together with Furious Gaming. We will tell you what peripherals you could find at their stand!

Trust Gaming has peripherals for all kinds of gamers. And that includes those who love e-sports, for example team members. Furious Gaming.

In the Stand that the team prepared for the Argentina Game Show, Trust He presented himself as its main sponsors and brought the peripherals so that those who passed through the streaming spot of Furious, could try them and have a great experience gaming.

But… .What peripherals could you find and what are they like?

GXT 414 ZAMAK

The Zamak they are ideal for those looking for a complete headset, with high fidelity sound and a flexible and detachable microphone; without destroying your pockets. You can connect them to absolutely all your video game platforms: PC, Consoles or cell phone and their technology plug and play makes them adaptable in an easy and fast way.

Its circumnaural pads ensure comfort for all your gaming sessions.

You can find them in Mercado Libre is from $ 5,000

GXT 865 ASTA

The Pole is a mechanical keyboard that combines style and comfort. It has 11 direct access keys to multimedia functions that allow you to navigate through your applications. It has a cable channel to keep your desk tidy and non-slip rubber feet.

Of course it has technology N-Key Rollover by anti-ghosting that will allow each of your clicks to count. With mechanical switches GXT -RED that last until 50 million keystrokes and a polling rate of up to 1000hz and a response time of up to 1ms.

You can find it from $ 6,000 in Mercado Libre and official Trust Gaming resellers.

GXT 960 GRAPHIN

To learn more about the Graphin you can read our review. But here we want to tell you that it is a light and precise mouse that becomes ideal for fine-tuning your movements in any competitive game. It has an adjustable polling rate of up to 1000hz and an adjustable resolution of up to 10,000 dpi.

The braided cable of this zero drag mouse ensures that you can move the mouse freely. It also features two easy-access thumb buttons that provide full control of your games.

You can buy it at any reseller of Trust Gaming or in Mercado Libre from $ 3,000.

Share it with whoever you want