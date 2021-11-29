Trust Gaming brings an assortment of products for your Nintendo Switch that will change the way you play. We’ll tell you what they are!

Trust Gaming has accessories for all your consoles. And of course, Nintendo switch it is not the exception to the rule. Whether you have an original, an OLED or a Lite, there is a product from the assortment of Trust Gaming that you can add to your console to improve your experience …We tell you what they are!

JOYSTICK BLUETOOTH GXT 1230 MUTA

The Mutates is a joystick that everyone who plays with their Switch docked. Without cables, you can use its Bluetooth system to connect it to your console. Integrated motion controls capture what you do while you play, to make the most of the freedom from physical connections.

Battery has up to 10 hours of playtime, so you don’t have to stop to recharge it in the middle of the experience. But if for some reason, you need to charge while you play … the cable USB-C will allow you to do it without problems.

Have 15 response buttons, including a recording one to take screenshots in image and video. The adaptable and customizable configuration to your liking.

You get it from $ 4,800.

GXT 404R FROG HEADPHONES

To maximize the sound experience of your console, a pair of headphones is the best option. They have soft and comfortable oversized ear cushions, a short foldable microphone and an adjustable headband so that you are always comfortable when playing. Its active speakers are 40mm for a great audio experience and comfort, they have a built-in remote control for volume control and microphone mute.

They plug into the console through its 1 m long cable, and can automatically be used.

You find them starting at $ 4,900.

ZAMAK GXT 414 HEADPHONES

Another great model of headphones that will take your experience of gaming at another level are the Zamak. Thanks to them you can live your games with premium sound and they can be adapted to any other platform you have at home. Its speakers are 53 mm, for maximum fidelity.

Its design is robust, with metal parts with a high quality finish. Versatile and resistant, you can use them playing on your Switch for hours and hours. The microphone of the Zamak It is also detachable, so you can connect and disconnect it to your liking.

You find them starting at $ 7800

GXT 408 COBRA HEADPHONES

If you have one Switch lite, you also need easily transportable headphones like your console. The GXT 408 Cobra are ideal to take with you anywhere: in the subway, in the square, in the bus … wherever you need to use them, they will be there.

They are also multiplatform, so when the battery of your Switch runs out, you can connect them to the phone and continue listening to music or playing games. For more information on these headphones, check out our full review!

You find them starting at $ 3,500.

All these products can be purchased through official Trust resellers or at the official Trust Gaming store in Mercado Libre.

