Trust Gaming: a combo to get the best out of your gaming experience with the best products of the brand

Trust Gaming has headphones, keyboard, mice and microphones for all tastes. If high-end technology is your thing … this note is for you!

If you have already decided that playing is your passion, you are going to need a peripheral to match you. Trust Gaming has high-end options for you, so you can take your gaming experience to another level.

MOUSE GXT 970 MORFIX

To improve your experience, the key is to take control. For this, the GXT 970 Morfix Is the best option. This mouse is customizable and comes with 14 programmable buttons so you can adapt it to your gaming needs. Its 168 actions at your fingertips make it a favorite among game players. MMORPGS. And of course, you also have to customize the lighting options, so that it adapts to any set up gamer.

The side plates are interchangeable and are magnetically attached. With the plates on the right you can swap between 2 and 9 buttons depending on your play style. The plates on the right are shaped to suit your design preferences. The optical sensor of the GXT 970 Morfix by Trust Gaming it is very accurate and has a resolution of up to 10,000 dpi. The high-precision sensor guarantees exact control of movements.

GXT 863 MAZZ MECHANICAL KEYBOARD

The next thing to cross off your list is a keyboard … and if you already have a few years in gaming you will know that you need a mechanical one. The GXT 863 Mazz comes with mechanical switches NET Outemu, that are highly responsive and resist up to 50 million keystrokes. Technology N-Key Rollover ensures that each button press is transferred to the game without any problem. And the mode gaming override the Windows key so you don’t accidentally quit the game.

The keys are fast and responsive. Its minimum actuation force is 50g and the update point is 2mm. Its backlights will allow you to customize it to your liking, with 14 different lighting modes, with different lights and adjustable brightness.

GXT 450 BLIZZ HEADPHONES

Design and quality combine in the headphones GXT 450 Blizz. They will make any kind of setup stand out thanks to their RGB lighting system on the pads, but maximize the gaming experience with their sound system sorround. The headphones fit perfectly to the shape of the ear and cancel out any distracting noise. They also have a flexible built-in microphone, ensuring you stay in touch with your teammates.

The cable includes a remote control with volume control, microphone mute and lighting.

GXT 258W FYRU 4-IN-1

Finally the icing on the cake of this combo is brought by the most complete high-end microphone in Trust Gaming. The GXT 258W Fyru It is a 4 in 1. That means that you can use it in different ways, adapting its recording pattern to the use you want to give it. It comes in black and white colors with LED lights, so you can adapt it not only to your PC but also to your Play Station 5 or Xbox Series X.

You can record in 4 different ways. The cardioid option is ideal for picking up vocals or specific instruments, the bidirectional option will be useful for duets or interviews. The stereo will allow you to record music better and the omnidirectional will allow you to capture all the surround sounds.

The “plug and play” technology of this mic also makes it super easy to use.

You can find all these products in the official store of Trust Gaming at Mercado Libre, or in the different resellers of the brand. And if yours is something cheaper, there are also product selections for you …

