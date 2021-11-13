The gaming market continues to grow, especially in our country, where various brands compete to have the best products at the best price, and one of them is Trust, which provides various devices for office and gaming.

The arrival of Trust in Mexico has not gone unnoticed, as they have managed to have a large percentage of sales in this field, in addition to bringing almost their entire catalog available in Mexican lands.

What is Trust?

Trust International BV, is an electronics company, located in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, which has focused on creating and designing computer accessories and devices, with different price levels and product ranges.

The company has arrived in Mexico offering the same catalog that it has in Europe. And although the brand has product divisions for Gaming, Mobile and Smart Home, the former is one of the firm’s main bets in Latin America, and particularly in Mexico.

Some products are not available, as is the case of its Smart Home division, since the voltage and adapters are different in our region, but within its plans, it is to bring these solutions to LATAM.

How was the arrival of Trust in Mexico?

In order to start, we decided to do it through our gaming portfolio, which has had an incredible reception in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, as well as Argentina, which is where we have positioned and sponsored an esports team. With Furious Gaming, we have worked quite well, it is a team very capable of achieving its mission, as well as being one of the first approaches we have with the Latam region. Jonathan Goytia, Sales Manager for Retail at Trust

In this sense, Trust has managed to position its devices, mainly headsets, which are its flagship product, which have already begun to give something to talk about, especially with influencers in Latam.

Why choose Trust?

Trust, has always cared about its consumer, we always compare ourselves in the quality of our product with the prices, to always have a fair cost with a very good quality. We have accessories from the most basic, which are for consoles or for beginner players on PC, as well as for players who are already more focused on playing better and reaching those who seek to compete. Jonathan Goytia adds

What does Trust offer for non-gaming consumers?

We have several product segments, a part that is relatively small compared to what we offer, such as PC / Laptop, where we offer hundreds of products for more executive issues. Another of the Trust segments is the Mobile section, which is focused on practical and mobile solutions, such as power Banks; although due to the pandemic it has not been a sector that has been able to grow as we wanted. In the Smart Home section, we have not been able to bring products to Mexico for technical reasons, since the voltage and connectors in LATAM is completely different from what is handled in Europe, but without a doubt, it will soon be available here. Explains the Trust Sales Manager

What has been the market penetration in Latam?

To start, we started with positioning in retailers, although we also sell directly in Mercado Libre with an official store, as well as a future project with Amazon to be able to offer the products directly there. We also find retailers, such as DDTech, CyberPuerta and Intercompras, as well as department and specialized stores such as Game Planet. Jonathan continues

What are Trust’s best-selling products?

In our country, having various products and above all that are available, with free shipping and at an affordable price is essential, therefore, in Buen Fin they add a discount that ranges from 20% to 40%, for all stores in where they sell.

Iris 4K Ultra High Definition Conference Camera

A camera designed specifically for the executive field, which adds a resolution in 4K, which will only be enough to connect and use, since it has a plug & play function

It can recognize faces and track them, always focusing on the user, in addition to already having a USB-C connection port, for better connectivity.

Photo: Trust

Mico USB Microphone

This microphone was designed for people looking to have a better voice quality, whether to teach or just stand out in a conference or interview, an ideal solution for times of pandemic.

In addition to having a USB connector, it also offers the possibility of connecting via 3.5mm, which has an adjustable base to place it in any position or place where it is required.

Photo: Trust

Qoby 4 in 1 Home Office Set

A bundle designed for users who need to make conferences, in addition to adding a wireless keyboard and mouse, and with a headset with an integrated microphone to be able to speak and listen as clearly as possible.

Photo: Trust

Gaming for everyone, the best accessories

In order to have the best quality, whether in streaming or gaming, Trust has a series of devices to be able to do all of this without any major problem.

“Our gaming products are designed and thought to only connect and use them, although they also have software that will help gamers to program what they need, from a synchronization or better adapt to their needs,” said the executive.

GXT 256 Exxo USB Streaming Microphone

Ideal for streaming, with outstanding clarity and power. In addition to having RGB lighting, one of the best products for live broadcasting, podcasting, voice overs and even music recordings.

The Trust microphone is of the cardioid type, which allows you to focus only on the voice you will record, it also has a metal body that makes it much more resistant.

Photo: Trust

GXT 288 Forze-B PS4 Gaming Headset

This Trust headset has a certification endorsed by PlayStation, with which players can have a better sound quality in their games much more immersive.

It has a control on the same headband to mute, as well as being compatible with wireless DualShock controls to connect and use them anywhere.