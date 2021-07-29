The operating structures in organizations that have been defined throughout the world as a “hybrid mode” of work, require a lot of trust in the collaborators, which in a Latino culture could have been among the three biggest obstacles to making it more widely accepted and used work from home. This culture prevailed among those who managed human capital, the belief that if they did not “see them” in the office, it was synonymous with that they did not work with the same dedication and dedication as they would when they were physically in the company’s facilities. .

Faced with a return to the offices ever closer – if the context of the pandemic allows it – several organizations, according to their possibilities and needs, are betting on the already much-analyzed hybrid scheme in which they must guarantee working conditions ideal for staff to carry out their work properly and at the same time feel comfortable and happy working from home or in the office. To do this, today more than ever, attention has been directed largely to creating policies and guidelines that help improve working conditions in the hybrid scheme, especially to strengthen their emotional, mental and physical stability in a context that stops the vast majority have been overwhelming and stressful in many ways.

It is COtrust but also CoNectivity what is required. Technology is an enabler for collaboration in this scheme, but for many corporations the fact that telecommunications links will not be able to have the same configuration and capacity as before has gone unnoticed, due to the proliferation of boards using collaboration tools still within of the office given the hybrid scheme, a situation that was not considered in a pre-pandemic world.

The VWillpower is indomitable when it comes to delivering results regardless of the physical work space, but beyond that it is also the Virtualization, where the ubiquity generated by the technologies at hand with collaboration tools of products such as Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, Teams and others, require creating work environments that promote creativity with instruments beyond the aforementioned and complemented with virtual whiteboards online, spaces to share files and that can be modified simultaneously by several people; The question is whether all companies are working in this same direction.

The IInspiration is crucial, more than motivation, since for 46% of CEOs surveyed by Fortune / Deloitte in January 2021, it turns out that one of the most important changes in priorities is sustainability within a corporate responsibility agenda, since the pandemic has shown the fragility of our environment and the urgent need to be active participants in an urgent change. The above can become a source of inspiration among employees when they feel part of a goal, which beyond doing a good business, is to become agents of change to build a better world. It is Inspiration, but it is also Infrastructure in the cloud, dynamic use of resources that allow access from anywhere and at any time, and which are basic issues for a new hybrid operating model.

Finally, it requires Dedication to make things happen regardless of time and location. This Dedication is very important to seek the well-being of employees and thereby build a better company, but it is also Digitization, this imperative path that is a priority in the minds of CEOs in the aforementioned study and that indicates that their concern number one (74%) is the digital transformation of their organizations to respond to a new reality.

It reads simple, but the question is whether companies are already doing or have already done a comprehensive analysis on it and if they are actually prepared to do so.

Alejandro López de la Peña is a Computer Systems Engineer from ITESO. He currently works as General Director of T-Systems México*

