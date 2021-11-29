Nov 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CET

sport.es

The Trump they have come back to attack Lebron James. It is not the first time they have done it, since on other occasions they have already publicly criticized the Lakers player, a confessed enemy of the former president of the United States.

Has been this time Donald Trump Jr. who in social networks has attacked James for having two Pacers fans expelled during their game against the Lakers. “Is there any p … bigger than Lebron in the world of professional sports? “, said the son of the former president.

The son of Trump alluded to the incident where Lebron James He went to the referees to warn of the words of two Indiana Pacers fans, which led to his expulsion from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a situation that generated much controversy.

According to several fans sitting next to the couple who were expelled, the woman who unleashed the wrath of Lebron he gravely insulted his eldest son, Bronny james, with words that overcame the forward’s patience: “I hope your son dies in a car accident tomorrow.”