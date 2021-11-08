EFE.- Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said this morning that “probably” he will wait until the legislative elections at the end of next year to reveal if he is running as a presidential candidate in 2024, an option with which he has been flirting for months.

In an interview on the conservative television network Fox News, Trump reiterated that it is an option he is considering.

“Of course I’m thinking about it,” said the New York mogul, who still maintains enormous influence in the Republican Party.

“I think many people are going to be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and I will probably announce it after the mid-term elections,” said the former president, referring to the legislative elections scheduled for November 2022.

Trump, who left the presidency in January this year after having unprovenly denounced that he was the victim of fraud in the 2020 elections, has not yet clearly said whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

His campaign teams, however, are raising money as if they were going to.

And, in addition, it actively participates in political events and supports candidates who stand in different local or regional elections.

Trump announced two weeks ago the launch of his own media company, Trump Media Technology Group (TMTG), with plans for now to open a social network and a subscription video service.

The former president had expressed his interest in this platform with the aim of communicating directly with his followers, especially after the large social networks such as Twitter, Facebook or YouTube suspended their accounts after the assault on the Capitol in January by a mob of his followers.

