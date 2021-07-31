Reuters.- Former President Donald Trump suffered a double setback on Friday, when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and unveiled a memorandum, showing he urged senior officials last year to falsely claim that his electoral defeat was “Corrupt”.

The department paved the way for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over the tax records of the Republican businessman-turned-politician to Congressional investigators, something the former president has opposed.

Handwritten notes from then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue released Friday by House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney show Trump desperately trying to get the department to take the unprecedented move. to intervene in the presidential election.

The fact that the Justice Department allowed the written notes to be released to congressional investigators represents a dramatic change from when Trump ruled, who repeatedly invoked executive privilege to evade the scrutiny of the Legislature.

The recently released notes detail a Dec. 27 phone call in which Jeffrey Rosen, who was appointed acting attorney general a few days later, is quoted as saying to Trump: “Understand that the Justice Department cannot and will not change the result of the election with just the snap of the fingers ”.

“I don’t expect him to do that,” Trump responded. “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the ‘r’ congressmen,” in a reference to Republicans.

The change in the Justice Department will make it easier for the House Oversight Committee to interview key witnesses and gather evidence against Trump as part of its ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department decided that, out of “compelling legislative interests,” it would authorize six former Trump administration officials to appear for interviews, including Rosen and Donoghue, as well as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who resigned amid pressure from Trump on former Assistant Attorneys General Patrick Hovakimian and Jeffrey Clark.

“The commission has begun scheduling interviews with key witnesses to investigate the full extent of the former president’s corruption, and I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure that all witness testimony is secured without delay,” Maloney said in a release.

Clark is currently at the center of an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department inspector general after news broke that he had conspired with Trump in a failed attempt to remove Rosen, so that an investigation could be launched. About Alleged Election Fraud in Georgia.

In the Dec. 27 call with Rosen, Trump threatened to put Clark in charge, according to the handwritten notes, telling Rosen: “People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in charge. People want me to replace the leaders of the Department of Justice. ”

Throughout the call, Trump reiterated false claims that the election had been stolen. “You may not follow the Internet like I do,” Trump said.

Rosen and Donoghue tried to tell Trump that his information was incorrect multiple times. “We are doing our job,” the notes say. “Much of the information you are getting is false.”

