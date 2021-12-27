It costs 34.90 euros and you save more than 25 euros.

Square Enix made us empathize with two teenagers in Life is Strange and in True Colors he does it again with a young woman who has an intersensory gift. The new delivery has had very good ratings and presents a very personal story, where the player will have to make decisions. Now, Life is Strange: True Colors it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon. You can get it for 34.90 euros, which supposes a savings of 25.09 euros over its usual price. In short, a unique opportunity to continue the series.

This standard edition of Life is Strange: True Colors has an amazing deal on Amazon with a 42 percent discount. It is normally priced at € 59.99, but now it stays only at 34.90 euros. If you buy the game for PS5, PS4 or Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S with this price, you save 25.09 euros in total and we assure you that it is well worth it. You can choose your favorite platform to learn about this new Life is Strange story.

Life is Strange: True Colors for less than 35 euros

True Colors is a graphic adventure that counts Alex Chen’s story, a young woman who has lived 8 years in a foster home and is now reunited with her brother Gabe. The wonder of the game comes when Alex shows his psychic powers that allow you to read and manipulate emotions. She can perceive people’s aura and see how they feel in each moment. However, something happens in his life that changes everything, so he will search for clues throughout the city to find out the truth about what happened. We don’t want to spoil you so play it by yourself.

Is very good offer, since you save more than 25 euros in a current game. Here you will enjoy exploring the city and getting to know the people’s feelings around you, while Alex manages his own emotions. In Life is Strange: True Colors you can make decisions that the course of events change and now it only costs 34.90 euros for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. It is not that cheap for the other platforms, so Do not miss it!

