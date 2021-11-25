True Colors already has a release date for Nintendo Switch

The Life is Strange saga has made a strong comeback this year. Although Life is Strange: Remastered Collection delayed its launch until 2022 to re-enjoy all the episodes of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm with improvements in several sections, Life is Strange: True Colors It was released last September on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC. The version of Nintendo switch was delayed until the end of the year and now we have learned that It will be released digitally on December 7, while for the physical version it will be necessary to wait until February 25.

We are pleased to announce that #LifeIsStrange #TrueColors will be available on the #NintendoSwitch eShop on December 7 2021 and for physical purchase on February 25 2022. Available to pre-order now: https://t.co/ieuQ0ZUoKA pic.twitter.com/tRqi8PDl6d – Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) November 24, 2021

Life is Strange: True Colors tells the story of Alex Chen as he begins to enter adulthood in Haven Springs, a beautiful mountain town, where he reunites with his long-lost brother and becomes part of a close-knit community in which he will use his power of extreme empathy, a supernatural ability to feel, absorb and manipulate the intense feelings of others, which he perceives as colored auras. On an adventure in which decisions carry great consequences, Alex must solve the mysterious accident that triggers an unexpected death.

<br>

Know more: Life is Strange: True Colors has yet to be released, but has already announced its first DLC



With the extra development time that Life is Strange: True Colors has had to get to Nintendo Switch with a good performance, it is to be hoped that the title manages to conquer the players of the hybrid console. In our analysis of the game we mentioned that «developer Deck Nine has shown that the saga can still offer new stories that invite us to reflect and has also known how to create a new power through an adventure that presents novelties in the gameplay and bets correctly on an evolution that adapts to the new times«.