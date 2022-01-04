Maximum suction power for deep cleaning, a new obstacle avoidance system and a new charging base that self-cleans the robot, refills the tank and in a nutshell, it does it all!

As every year Roborock introduces us to the new member of the family endowed with surprises and functionalities that each time make life easier for us, but this year the new S7 MaxV Ultra, has made the great leap to next generation robotic cleaning, becoming one of the pioneers that takes home cleaning towards a true autonomy.

And it is that you are really going to want it, since, this new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra that is about to hit the stores will offer another level to optimize the daily cleaning of the home to the maximum. Count with one ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance system, a large suction power of 5100pa and a self-cleaning and maintenance charging base, added to this its unique sonic scrubbing technology and the best LiDAR navigation on the market.

This time we are again spectators of the famous VibraRise sonic scrubbing system, a unique system in the market that had already been presented in the last launch of the Roborock S7, that minimalist style, excellent quality materials and a design that always seeks maximum efficiency and functionality. As you will be able to realize from the beginning, this new member of the Roborock family maintains the main characteristics, which are already part of the DNA of this brand, combined with the new functions ushering in the next generation of robotic cleaning and featured in the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, true autonomy in home cleaning

Roborock’s Ultra line is the only one that works with autonomy and with the most advanced technologies to give you a superior and even more comfortable cleaning. This is mainly due to its multifunctional charging station, which helps to generate the least possible user intervention, that is, the robot vacuum cleaner does most of the work by itself.

This new charging station makes robotic cleaning standards rise to the skies and it does it all, it really takes care of your duties so that you only have to worry about the minimum, the station has a system that empties debris from robot, scrubs mop automaticallyAlso, the charging base is capable of self-cleaning, the water tank is self-filling and the waste bag has a large capacity, with which you can contain dirt for up to 7 weeks.

Another improvement is in its new ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance system, this consists of remote viewing and obstacle detection with a new neural network and hardware innovations, it has a RGB camera and a structured 3D light system to better visualize the environment and detect obstacles in advance, in addition to perfectly recognizing the furniture, to better clean around them. This new technology, too can identify rooms and floor materials to better clean on rugs and carpets, depending on the case and adapting to the type of surface.

We cannot forget its peculiar and efficient VibraRise technology, by means of its self-lifting mop, it can scrub by vibrating up to 3,000 times per minute, rubbing and removing even the most difficult stains. In team with him surface detection system, the mop also adapts to the situation, and does not wet delicate surfaces such as carpets or rugs, it also rises and adapts its strength depending on the type of floor. The S7 MaxV Ultra retains much of the technology and connectivity of its predecessors, its maximum power is 5,100pa and its best quality, without a doubt, is its high level of autonomy.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: all the details

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Specifications and datasheet Dimensions 353 x 350 x 96.5 (mm) Weight 4.65 (kg) Dust bin capacity 400 (ml) Water tank capacity 200 (ml) Suction power 5,100 (Pa) Noise volume ~ 67 dB (balanced mode) Battery 5,200 mAh (autonomy of 180 minutes, surface of 300 m2 approx. Or 200 m2 in scrubbing mode) Connectivity Wifi Charging base Automatic approach and loading

Compatibility with Roborock self-draining bases

Compatibility with the new Empty, Wash and Fill Base Navigation Smart movement with Sensient sensors (laser, distance, collision and level)

New ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle detection technology

Ultrasonic Carpet Detection

Automatic room recognition

Configurable path algorithms App and connected functions Compatible with iOS and Android

Household mapping by rooms (multilevel and up to 4 different maps)

Schedule times for vacuuming and scrubbing

Customizing the cleaning sequence by zones

Regulation of the amount of water by zones

Customization of non-cleanable areas

Remote control and usage statistics

Remote surveillance camera function with simultaneous navigation Others Smart navigation PreciSense LiDAR

Scratchsafe Brushes and Wheels

Ability to climb carpets and slopes up to 2 centimeters

Ultrasonic scrubbing module with up to 3,000 vibrations per minute and self-lifting mop

New improved, bristle-free floating brush with anti-tangle design

Washable air filter E11

Child and pet lock

Do you want to try the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra ?, We tell you about the launch and its future prices

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra It consists of two pieces, the new Roborock S7 MaxV and the new Emptying, Self-Cleaning and Filling Base, both will be available until the second trimester of this 2022 and the price of the dynamic duo per launch is 1,399 euros. You can also buy them separately, in this case the S7 MaxV can be yours for a price of 799 euros.

Roborock Series Q, includes the empty car as an indispensable element in the mid-range

For those who want to enjoy robots with greater autonomy in cleaning your home, but without having to pay more, this will be the right line, since Roborock has also developed the new Roborock Series Q. These are more affordable robots that will be compatible with self-emptying bases, resulting in greater comfort in cleaning your home at a much more accessible and tempting price.

To know more about this new Roborock Q family, we will have to wait a bit as we do not have many details, but we can find out very soon and witness his presentation, possibly on the same dates as the acclaimed Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra.

