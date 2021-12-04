The Defi services firm for Bitcoin, Tropykus Finance joins the group of companies Qredo, Api3, Open Bank Project and RSK, for the construction of a broader range of financial services on Bitcoin, in support of the initiative of Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador in the framework of the first Bitcoin Bankathon, an event that takes place with the aim of adapting the financial and banking offer to the new economic reality that the country is experiencing since the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

On December 8 in El Salvador, Bankathon Bitcoin will bring together programmers from different parts of the world They will present the ideas of products that they have been building for weeks in the framework of the Bankathon and that among other technologies, they are building in RSK, the contract platform that works as a bitcoin sidechain.

For their part, from Tropykus they pointed out that they want to bring the benefits of decentralized Finance (DeFi) over Bitcoin with saving options and fair loans for developing countries, making El Salvador a very important country to reach it due to the recent adoption that had from Bitcoin and the enormous possibilities that exist to carry out and scale new projects.

