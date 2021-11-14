On a day when nothing was at stake but honor Ducati gave a whole exhibition to culminate the 2022 season of the Motorcycle World Championship with his first hat-trick in 19 years of MotoGP competition. Topping off a stratospheric season finale in style, Francesco Bagnaia he achieved his fourth victory of the year on a day when the spotlight, however, was on the historic farewell to Valentino Rossi, who finished 10th in his 371st and final race at full capacity.

Jorge Martín kept pole position at the start before a bad start from Bagnaia, who fell behind Jack Miller and Joan Mir. At the start of the second round, Miller briefly took the lead, but Martín and a daring Mir relegated him to third place in a few corners, and in the next lap he was already fifth behind Bagnaia and an Álex Rins determined to come back. Behind, a poor start from fifth place cost Johann Zarco many places, and Brad Binder gave ground with a wash at the last corner, promoting Fabio Quartararo from eighth to sixth place.

Much focus was, however, on the performance of Valentino Rossi, who rose to ninth place at the expense of Zarco’s poor start before being passed over by the Frenchman on the fourth lap. Far from intimidating Martín, Mir was overtaken by Bagnaia and Rins, all of them forming a head quartet clearly separated from a Quartararo that went in search after passing Miller. With the fall of Takaaki Nakagami on lap five and the complete absence of Repsol Honda Due to the losses of Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez remained as the only Honda, placed in 14th place after starting penultimate.

The first four followed in single file with sporadic attacks until a jerk from the Ducati that began to take Mir off the hook. Just at that moment, after eleven laps, was when Rins fell to the ground with a braking slide at Turn 6, wasting another great opportunity for a good result. With his fall, Rossi was returning to the top 10, having previously been passed by Enea Bastianini. After preparing the maneuver for several turns, Bagnaia finally took advantage of a gap to take the race lead at the start of lap 16, with another 12 ahead.

The dominance of the Ducati was confirmed with the maneuver of Jack Miller at the start of the twentieth lap over Joan Mir at Turn 2 to complete the triple of the Italian brand. Its pilots They passed Mir’s Suzuki with relative ease., who had to invest his last laps in defending himself against Quartararo. Being more aware of his rear-view mirror than of the man in front, Jorge Martín was not able to harass a Bagnaia that he commanded a triplet for Ducati history, the dominant mark of 2021 despite failing to win the drivers’ championship. The Madrilenian had to settle for his fourth podium of 2021, and finishing as rookie of the year ahead of an Enea Bastianini who was not enough for his comeback from 18th place to eighth.

At the end of the race, all the attention fell on Valentino Rossi, which closed its 25th motorsports season with the fourth top 10 of the year. The result was the least of it: the legend of his career and figure, and its significance for the entire motorcycle world, was revealed when the whole of the grid surrounded him in the loophole of Turn 2 to congratulate you on your career. Many of them grew up watching Rossi dominate every weekend, and paid a well-deserved tribute to the best driver in the history of the World Championship, who was shouldered in the pitlane by his mechanics and associates.

Among the other Spanish pilots, Aleix Espargaró and Álex Márquez managed to score points in 9th and 13th position, while Iker Lecuona got the last point ahead of Maverick Viñales in his last race before heading to the Superbike World Championship. With the season over, drivers and teams are already preparing the all-important Jerez test which will begin to lay the foundations for a 2022 season in which, for the first time in more than two decades, Valentino Rossi will not be there. Marc Márquez will assume his role as the most successful rider on the grid, but his legend will remain intact.