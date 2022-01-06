01/06/2022 On at 04:15 CET



The Slovenian player Andreja klepac, number 20 of the WTA and the Croatian tennis player Darija jurak, number 9 of the WTA ended up winning the match 7-5 and 1-1 since their opponents the Czech players Lucie hradecka Y Marie Bouzkova, number 29 of the WTA and number 34 of the WTA respectively, had to retire in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, the semifinals.

The statistics of the match indicate that Klepac and Jurak, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, while the losing pair managed to break it once.

During the semifinals, the winners will face the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Victoria Azarenka Y Paula Badosa against Ulrikke Eikeri Y Anna Blinkova.

In the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) a total of 16 couples participate. Likewise, it takes place between January 3 and February 9 on hard court in the open air.