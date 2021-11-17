If you want to make the best recipes in your fryer without oil, we offer you a series of tips to make the most of your appliance and make delicious and healthy dishes.

Oil fryers do more than just make healthy and tasty French fries. They are ideal for a multitude of recipes that will give you well-browned food without excessive fat.

We are learning new recipes and you learn to better use your new appliance, but did you know that there are ways to make our food more tasty?

If the answer is negative, we are going to give you a series of tips so that you can get the most out of your fryer without oil. That’s not all, we will also give you some indications on what you should not do so that your fryer lasts longer and cooks without problems.

Tips for using the deep fryer like a pro

We are going to teach you a series of actions to carry out so that your dishes are richer. Use them and you will surprise all diners:

Preheat the fryer. Before putting the food in, let the machine heat up for 3-5 minutes. It is the same principle as an oven.

Add a few drops of oil to the food and the basket. Yes, we know it is an oil-free fryer, but if you use a spray to put a little on the food and the basket (very little), the food will come out more crisp and flavorful.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

Clean the basket with each use. The basket must be clean so that mixed flavors or residues do not appear. It can be a bit lazy, but it is the key so that the food always comes out well.

Use accessories. It may seem silly, but some models come with extras and you can also buy them separately. They are good for a lot and open up a world of possibilities that is not inconsiderable.

Move the food. It is advisable to shake the fryer basket when making potatoes or vegetables. This action will make them fry evenly.

Use the deep fryer to heat the food. Try heating leftover food in the deep fryer instead of in the microwave. The difference is notable among other things because the food dries less.

Experiment with cooking temperatures and times. If we play with these variants, we can find the point that we like the most for each product. Your recipes will have a different and unique detail that you will love.

Actions to avoid

Just as there are tricks to improve, there are also things that we should not do. If we try not to carry out the following actions, our appliance will last longer and we will be able to enjoy it more:

Do not fill the basket too much. If we put the tank to overflow, the air will not circulate well and the food will not cook well. If you have copious meals, choose a fryer with a bigger basket.

Neither kitchen paper nor aluminum. Again, doing this interrupts the air flow that causes the product to cook. We already told you at the time that it was not a good idea to use them.

Move the air fryer away from a wall. The back has a grill that expels air. Try not to obstruct this outlet so that the machine works correctly.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

Clean the basket when it is cold. If you don’t want it to lose the non-stick coating, avoid getting the container wet when it’s hot. It will clean a little worse, but it will last longer while retaining its abilities.

With these tips you can use your fryer better than ever. Bring out the chef in you and investigate the options that this healthy appliance offers you.