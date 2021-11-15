To do this you have to go to the router settings, and normally in the WiFi network settings we find everything you need to make the change, where you have to change SSID (network name) and password . By putting the same data as we had before, all devices will automatically connect to the new network.

The trick is simpler than it sounds. When we change the operator, completely change the SSID and the password of the network. However, the change is as simple as changing the name and password of the new operator’s router to the one we had before.

In the event that your previous operator used weak WiFi passwords, then it will be advisable to use the one of the new operator, or failing that, change it to one that we have. If you want to avoid problems in the future, you can create your own SSID and password other than those included in the default router.

That way, you will be prepared for the future, and not having to name the network «Livebox»When you actually have a Movistar router. This will be appreciated, for example, by some neighbors or potential neighbors who see your WiFi network appear on their devices when they are looking for a flat or house and want to check if an area offers fiber.

Use Ethernet cable whenever you can: another alternative

Another alternative to avoid having to enter the password again on some devices is simply use an Ethernet cable. With the Ethernet cable, the connection we have is instantaneous, which can be very convenient in devices that we have next to the television, such as a Smart tv. This will also give us greater connection stability, ideal for when we are watching something in streaming or we are using software such as Steam Link.

The Ethernet solution, however, is only available for a limited number of devices, since most of them They use WiFi. Among them we can find smart speakers, printers, thermometers, light bulbs, security cameras, etc. All of them make use of WiFi because it is cheaper to implement and comfortable, since most users connect them through wireless connectivity.