Trick or Treat, An Introduction to Batman: Haunted Knight

The legendary editor Archie Goodwin, helps us navigate Batman: Haunted Knight, with this introduction that is part of the Mexican edition.

One Halloween night in 1944, when I was seven years old, I knocked on the door of a house on my block and, in my best goblin voice, yelled “sweet or mischievous.” Suddenly, the door was thrown open and an apparent madman pointed a rifle at my face, yelling that he was going to shoot me for trespassing. Too scared to run, I burst into tears. The madman looked scared. He stopped yelling and showed me that the rifle was empty. This was all a little joke to scare the children. He called his wife. They offered me large amounts of candy and apologies. I walked away from his porch dry-eyed and rich in goodies. But my knees trembled for the rest of the night.

Halloween. Harmless enough, but under the giggling thrill of feigned scares, it also seems to have the sinister potential to become real, to throw us on a roller coaster of fears and emotions that we are not prepared to face, but suddenly have to. A terrifying experience for a seven-year-old, but one that is loaded with possibilities when applied to an already dark and complex character like Batman. In this volume three of the best stories of this type are collected. They are written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale.

Legends of the Dark Knight

The stories come from a Batman title that I edit, LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT. The first story in this collection, “Fears,” was to be a three-issue arc of that title. At some point, Jeph suggested that, given the theme, perhaps it could be a Batman Halloween special. Like most great ideas, it seemed simple, obvious, and natural. Surprisingly, given Batman’s “creature of the night” character, no one, in recent times, had tried anything like it. Best of all, the material was more than enough to use the special format.

Set in the early years of Batman’s career, the story arcs of LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT function as self-concluding novels or novels without the continuity associated with most comics today. To avoid looking like mechanical pieces, they must have a unique style, point of view, and emotional depth, revealing new aspects of the Dark Knight, his friends, his enemies, and his city. It’s a challenge that not everyone can overcome, but one that Jeph and Tim love.

Jeph, Tim and Batman: Haunted Knight

Working together seems to bring out the best in them. Working together on Batman seems to bring out the best in them even more. They fully immerse themselves in the material, bringing not only their love for the character, but for comics, movies, and genre fiction in general. They care about everything from changing a word to choosing a color. They push hard to make sure that everything they don’t do themselves is done by the best in the business, like typographer Todd Klein and colorist Gregory Wright.

Obsessive? Sure, but all at the service of the story they are telling. And, as you’ll see when you read this collection, there is a trick to making a great Batman Halloween story.

The catch is, it has to be a great Batman story first. The point is, Jeph and Tim have mastered the trick.

Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight: Halloween Special # 1

The first BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT HALLOWEEN SPECIAL 1 sold out within a few weeks of its first appearance. That was going to be it. A one-time thing. So Jeph and Tim had some ideas about Alice in Wonderland that turned into “Madness.” And that was going to be it, except they had another idea, now about Charles Dickens, and suddenly “Ghosts” appeared.

From a story, somehow a tradition developed. Tradition over? Well, that’s how it would be with this collection. Except Jeph and Tim came up with this idea not just for a special, but for a special series that involves a year in Batman’s life, a year that covers thirteen months. It’s called THE LONG HALLOWEEN. They are already working on that. As an editor, I’m excited, but… the seven-year-old in me is starting to shake at the knees.

Archie Goodwin, 1996

Batman: Haunted Knight

Before The Long Halloween there was… Batman: Haunted Knight.

Three tales of Halloween in Gotham City.

"Halloween. Harmless enough, but under the giggling thrill of feigned scares, it also seems to have the sinister potential to become real, to throw us on a roller coaster of fears and emotions that we are not prepared to face, but suddenly have to. An experience… loaded with possibilities when applied to an already dark and complex character like Batman. Three of the best stories of this kind are compiled in this volume. Written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale ". –Archie Goodwin

Collecting the acclaimed stories Batman: Legends Of The Dark Knight Halloween Special, Batman: Madness – A Legends Of The Dark Knight Halloween Special and Batman: Ghosts – A Legends Of The Dark Knight Halloween Special.

Collecting the acclaimed stories Batman: Legends Of The Dark Knight Halloween Special, Batman: Madness – A Legends Of The Dark Knight Halloween Special and Batman: Ghosts – A Legends Of The Dark Knight Halloween Special.

