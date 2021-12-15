A player of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has shared an easy and effective trick with which you can fool the Guardians to achieve a quick victory, even when facing various Guardians. The enemies of Breath of the Wild can be defeated in many ways thanks to the game’s ingenious attack systems and variety of weapons, for this reason, some players continue to discover new tricks to this day.

Although the Zelda saga features a large number of memorable enemies, the Guardians from Breath of the Wild they are perhaps some of the most outstanding. The ancient robot-looking Guardians are introduced to the player quite early in the game, and while they may seem daunting and powerful upon first booting the title, they soon become a simple yet satisfying thing to take down with the right weapons, abilities, and armor. . The BotW Guardians pose a challenge thanks to their clever design, and are even capable of defusing bombs as they pursue their target.

Redditor RinHara5aki has shared that the Guardians from Breath of the Wild They can be confused if the player uses the Magnet, and their lasers cannot register Link even though they are ready to attack. In one video, RinHara5aki is seen facing imminent death when he is targeted by lasers from various Guardians. Waiting until the last second before being attacked, the player quickly activates the Magnet rune and drops an object in front of him. According to the user, this creates “an invisible impact box with strange properties”, which also prevents the Guardians from detecting the player.

East trick is one of the many ways players can use runes like the Magnet to their advantage in Breath of the Wild. Although weapons, such as swords, are the first thing players take up in battle, runes are incredibly powerful when used correctly and in the right environment. The Paralyzer rune is a favorite with users, allowing them to shoot heavy objects, such as rocks, that would not otherwise be very useful against enemies. Magnet’s recently shared feat is little known and could be an easy and effective hack when faced with a room full of Guardians. Keep in mind that users will only have a small invisible hit box, and by moving outside their cover the Guardians will be able to target Link again.

Breath of the Wild It is just months away from its fifth birthday as it launched alongside the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, but its many players are still discovering all the game has to offer. From exploits like the discovery of the Magnet to hidden dialogue, the title is arguably one of the most detailed Switch worlds to date. Nintendo is expected to plan to continue with the same level of detail in the game’s next sequel, and fans are curious as to how its predecessor’s rune system will play out. The sequel, still untitled, will be released sometime in 2022.