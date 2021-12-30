The future passes through the use of renewable energy, but until now the industry has focused on generating this energy on Earth. However, the USAF intends to go further.

For years, the technology and research industry has allocated innumerable resources to make the most of renewable energies. Both solar and wind constitute a valuable source of clean energy with which to achieve numerous objectives that guarantee the future of humanity and important technical advances such as the automobile or various industrial processes.

But, for the moment, the generation of solar energy has been limited to taking place in the terrestrial environment, which entails certain limitations. On the one hand, solar radiation reaches the solar panels very interfered installed on our planet, since as it passes through the atmosphere it undergoes a weakening process as a result of dispersion (due to aerosols), reflection (through clouds) and absorption (by gas molecules and suspended particles ).

The two main advantages would be a better use of the radiation capacity of the Sun and the full availability of energy during the 24 hours.

On the other hand, the movements of the Sun and the Earth make the generation of solar energy remain limited to certain daylight hours, which undoubtedly considerably reduces the performance capacity of photovoltaic systems.

Import solar energy

That is why the United States Air Force (USAF), the one in charge of defending the North American country in the air and in space, has proposed a solution to these two problems: importing solar energy from space.

Vehicles and spacecraft have been using solar energy for decades, but in recent years research has begun with the shipment of this type of energy from a receiving ship to other devices present in space. Now the USAF wants to go one step further and send it to Earth.

The two main advantages of this system would be a better use of radiation capacity the Sun – since the aforementioned interferences do not occur in space – and the full power supply for 24 hours, since the capture devices would permanently adapt their orientation to perform at their best.

The first trials have already begun in the USAF research laboratory. Specifically, with a sandwich-type tile that is capable of convert solar energy into radio frequency, the method chosen to import this energy from space to Earth.

According to Jay Patel, vice president of the remote sensing programs business unit at Northrop Grumman (a project partner), «The successful conversion of sunlight into radio frequency energy in a lightweight and scalable architecture it is a significant step forward in delivering the basic components of technology to accomplish missions such as the Arachne, which seeks to reload ships out of the atmosphere.

The tests provided energy peaks high enough to demonstrate a satisfactory conversion, so now efforts are focused on achieving a valid system in time to be included in a ship that travels to space in 2025. Is the future closer?